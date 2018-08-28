Live

The Norwich City Debate – Join us from 1pm

Kenny McLean and Jordan Rhodes underlined their cases for a Norwich City start, after coming off from the bench at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The Canaries threatened to unravel after a difficult opening period that saw Dwight Gayle flick the Baggies into a deserved 12th minute lead.

But Norwich dug in and grew into the game, and after an even second half Jordan Rhodes popped up with a flick of his own from Kenny McLean’s wonderful cross seven minutes from time – and within two minutes of the pair being introduced from the bench by Daniel Farke.

The Canaries are now in a tricky run of Championship fixtures, with play-off hopefuls Birmingham the visitors to Carrow Road on Friday (7.45pm) before Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United follow suit the following Saturday.

And of course, the January transfer window is open too.

