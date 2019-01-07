The Norwich City Debate – Join us from 1pm

Search

07 January, 2019 - 10:47
Kenny McLean tussels with Ben Thompson on his return to Norwich City first-team action. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Kenny McLean tussels with Ben Thompson on his return to Norwich City first-team action. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

Andre Green’s injury-time winner dumped 10-man Norwich City out of the FA Cup as Portsmouth prevailed in their third-round tie at Carrow Road.

Grant Hanley’s 15th minute dismissal was far from idea, while the focus for City now is the return of Championship duty – and a crunch trip to West Bromwich Albion on (3pm).

And of course, the January transfer window is open too.

Topic Tags:

