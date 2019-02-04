Search

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy, Michael and Dave from 1pm

04 February, 2019 - 13:03
The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy themselves at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy themselves at Elland Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

The Canaries stunned Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday to return to the top of the Championship.

Mario Vrancic’s superb free-kick after just five minutes and another 12 minutes from time sandwiched Teemu Pukki’s routine finish just before the interval – all punctuating the Canaries’ best performance of a stellar season so far.

Patrick Bamford’s header in injury time was a mere consolation, with Leeds losing top spot on goal difference after their fourth defeat in six Championship games.

Meanwhile City broke their club record for unbeaten away league fixtures, with a 13th game without defeat.

They remain unbeaten in the league in 2019, and have lost just once in 18 Championship games.

Next up for Daniel Farke’s Canaries will be the East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Carrow Road on Sunday week – with Paul Lambert now in charge of the Tractor Boys and no doubt keen to get one over his former side.

Town are current cut adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

