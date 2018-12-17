The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson and Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke share a few words before the fun and games began at Ashton Gate. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey answers your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discuss the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

The Canaries came from behind to pick up a tough 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday, to extend their current unbeaten run to 10 games.

That said, Max Aarons’ late equaliser was not enough to maintain the Canaries’ place at the top of the Championship – with Saturday’s forthcoming trip to Blackburn marking the halfway stage of the campaign.

Then it is all about the festive fixture list for Daniel Farke’s Canaries.

