Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

21 January, 2019 - 12:04
Jamal Lewis and Teemu Pukki celebrate Norwich City's opening goal against Birmingham on Friday night - the start of an excellent Championship weekend for the Canaries.

Jamal Lewis and Teemu Pukki celebrate Norwich City's opening goal against Birmingham on Friday night - the start of an excellent Championship weekend for the Canaries.

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

For more exclusive Norwich City opinion and analysis, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and the returning Tom Trybull did all the damage as Norwich beat Birmingham on Friday night.

And then City’s key promotion rivals all failed to match that feat, with West Brom in action at Bolton on Monday night.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries are back at Carrow Road on Saturday with Chris Wilder’s automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United in town (3pm).

A crunch trip to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders Leeds United then takes place at Elland Road seven days later (5.30pm).

And of course, the January transfer window is open too.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich police officer punched in the face

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

The junction of Victoria Road and Rose Lane in Diss where a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a motorbike. Picture: Adrian Cable

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

Onel Hernández has spoken about his love of Argos. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists