‘I love this game – it’s crazy’ Onel bouncing at his big City breakthrough

Published: 1:40 AM August 5, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

Onel Hernandez shouts from the rooftops after scoring his first goal for Norwich City. His second just a few minutes late would spark yet more celebrations at St Andrew's. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A crazy platform to build on – Onel Hernandez could barely conceal his delight as Norwich City twice came from behind to earn an opening Championship point at Birmingham.

The Cuban-born German winger notches his first two goals for the club after arriving in January, his second coming in the fourth minute of added time to avoid a first-day defeat at St Andrew's.

'I am feeling very good and it was very emotional for me, with the supporters and my team-mates – it was a very crazy moment; Well done!' beamed the 25-year-old.

'Of course that second goal was very special. Amazing. But before that was the assist from Dennis Srbeny, a very good pass. I thank him for this.

'I saw all the fans and the supporters. They were very emotional moments and I love them. I love this game. It's crazy.

You may also want to watch:

'Of course, coming from behind twice gives us something to build on. We have to train harder in the next week and that will prepare us for the next games.

'For this day it was very good and yes, I think we could have won the game. It was only a draw and so we have to work harder.

'The boss will prepare us for the next week and then we will see what happens.'

It proved a lucky 13th appearance in a Norwich shirt for Hernandez – scoring his first goals for the club, and most of those first eight months saw the same thing asked of Hernandez by City boss Daniel Farke.

'Every time the boss is telling me to get more goals and more assists; this is true,' smiled Hernandez. 'For this season, it is my focus. I hope this now works for me.'

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey