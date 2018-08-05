News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

‘I love this game – it’s crazy’ Onel bouncing at his big City breakthrough

person

Michael Bailey

Published: 1:40 AM August 5, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Onel Hernandez shouts from the rooftops after scoring his first goal for Norwich City. His second ju

Onel Hernandez shouts from the rooftops after scoring his first goal for Norwich City. His second just a few minutes late would spark yet more celebrations at St Andrew's. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A crazy platform to build on – Onel Hernandez could barely conceal his delight as Norwich City twice came from behind to earn an opening Championship point at Birmingham.

The Cuban-born German winger notches his first two goals for the club after arriving in January, his second coming in the fourth minute of added time to avoid a first-day defeat at St Andrew's.

'I am feeling very good and it was very emotional for me, with the supporters and my team-mates – it was a very crazy moment; Well done!' beamed the 25-year-old.

'Of course that second goal was very special. Amazing. But before that was the assist from Dennis Srbeny, a very good pass. I thank him for this.

'I saw all the fans and the supporters. They were very emotional moments and I love them. I love this game. It's crazy.

You may also want to watch:

'Of course, coming from behind twice gives us something to build on. We have to train harder in the next week and that will prepare us for the next games.

'For this day it was very good and yes, I think we could have won the game. It was only a draw and so we have to work harder.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

'The boss will prepare us for the next week and then we will see what happens.'

It proved a lucky 13th appearance in a Norwich shirt for Hernandez – scoring his first goals for the club, and most of those first eight months saw the same thing asked of Hernandez by City boss Daniel Farke.

'Every time the boss is telling me to get more goals and more assists; this is true,' smiled Hernandez. 'For this season, it is my focus. I hope this now works for me.'

• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus