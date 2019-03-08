‘He probably went away like Willy Wonka’ - Norwich City star Onel Hernandez spotted on 2p slot machines in Hemsby
PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 02 April 2019
Footballers are notorious for their flash tastes in bling, living lavish lifestyles to match their eye-watering wages.
But Argos-loving Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez, whose goal against Middlesborough on Saturday put NCFC within touching distance of Premiership glory, was snapped toasting his success in an altogether more modest way.
Instead of hitting glitzy casinos the Cuban-born German chose to have a ball on the 2p slot machines in seaside Hemsby, a haven for trippers looking for traditional seaside fun on a budget.
And who can blame him?
Boasting a lovely sandy beach, a gloriously tacky string of seaside shops offering all manner of gifts, bright bouncy beach balls, sugary treats and jingly, beeping arcades as well as fairground rides and crazy golf - its a popular holiday hub that welcomes people from all over.
Aside from all that there are beautiful beach walks, plenty of places to eat and all the friendliness that comes with a being a humble seaside resort.
Surrounded by holiday camps, the village is famous nationally for its dramatic chalet-shifting erosion - and is not as overwhelming as its coastal neighbour Great Yarmouth.
James Bensly of Hemsby Beach Cafe, a NCFC season ticket holder and Talk Norwich City Sponsor, said seeing a top footballer enjoying Hemsby so much was wonderful for the village, adding: “Hopefully we will see him again.”
He said that while the thrill of the 2p machines may not quite be up there with scoring a crucial goal, there was a sense of excitement and winning that was hard to beat.
“For the sake of changing up five or ten pounds you have got a good amount of play,” he said. “And the machines at Hemsby are always well-stocked with prizes and sweets.
“He probably went away like Willy Wonka.”
Lorna Bevan, landlady at the award-winning Lacon Arms, said Hemsby was the perfect place to relax, unwind and celebrate.
She said: “I am super-proud of Hemsby, it is an amazing place.
“All our traders are very family orientated. people feel they are getting a really warm feeling when they come.
“We have a fantastic beach, lots of shops to browse and explore. I am delighted he came to Hemsby.”