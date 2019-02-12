Video

Canary fans find stories and a Norwich legend at On The Stall City stand

City legend Darren Huckerby paid the stall a visit.

A pop-up stall on Norwich Market has seen some of the weird and wonderful aspects of City’s history brought back to life.

On The Stall City has been raising money for The Nest, Norwich City’s Community Sports Foundation’s new facility.

The stall has raised more than £1,000 by selling second hand shirts, matchworn and signed shirts as well as programmes backing back to the 1980s.

Andy Bowles said: “Its been really fantastic, talking to fans young and old, hearing personal stories funny and sad, some a bit odd, all triggered by programmes on the stall.

“We’ve met some lovely people with brilliant stories and learned loads about the history of Norwich City Football Club and what the club means to them.”

It was not just fans who have been getting involved in the stall as a Canaries’ legend stopped by for a visit.

Darren Huckerby surprised fans and staff at the stall when the turned up with a box full of his books and signed them to help raise money.

Mr Bowles, 56, added: “It was a lovely surprise.

“Huckerby just arrived at the stall with a case of his books and began signing them.

“One thing I will say is that I am amazed at the number of ‘mature’ fans who have said that this is the best football that they have ever seen at Carrow Road.

“Many have said they have seen better players over the years but not better football.”

For many the stall has been a trip back in time and for some even showed how far technology has come.

Mr Bowles, a solicitor and market trader, added: “We had a lady buy a programme for the last match her dad attended before he died.

“One guy bought a VHS tape I think it was the 1991 season and then tweeted that he’d have to find his old player in the shed.

“We’ve had plenty of people buying programmes to commemorate birthdays/weddings etc but its been so full-on that we haven’t been able to chat with them all.”

For more information visit the website onthestallcity.com.