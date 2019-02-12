Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

New deals for City youngsters while Icelandic midfielder signs pro terms

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 20 February 2019

Isak Thorvaldsson has signed a pro deal at Norwich City Picture: Nick Butcher

Isak Thorvaldsson has signed a pro deal at Norwich City Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Eight Norwich City Academy youngsters have committed their futures to the club – including one as a professional.

Under-23s players Josh Coley, Billy Johnson, Ciaren Jones, Alfie Payne, Tom Scully, Anthony Spyrou and Jordan Thomas have all signed new one-year deals, while Icelandic midfielder Isak Thorvaldsson has signed his first professional deal with the Canaries.

Coley, Johnson, Jones, Scully and Thomas signed for City in 2018 and their progress whilst playing for the Under-23s this season has been rewarded. Payne and Spyrou have been at City for much longer and will continue their development at the Colney Training Centre. Thorvaldsson has been playing for the Under-18s over the past two seasons and has been given the chance to develop as a first-year professional next year.

Academy manager Steve Weaver told the club’s official web site: “To be fair to the group, it’s been a hard season but there are a lot of young ones in there. I think signing new deals gives them a little bit of peace of mind over the next 18 months.

“Going forward, these lads now have the chance to push on and reach the next step in their careers.

“The group of lads are late-developers. They’ve still got time to reach their best. We’re hopeful if they all keep going the right way, they’ll have a real chance of making it here.”

“There’s no rush for any of them to go out on loan. The Under-23s are generally a young group especially with Isak and Jordan in there.

“They all have plenty of time left. We will maybe start looking at loans next season, but for now, there aim is to continue improving with us.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA

‘Star of the future’ - Seven-year-old from Norfolk becomes BBC show’s youngest DJ

Jimi Wei Tang is a massive 60's music fan and has become a co-host with Justin Dealey on BBC 3 counties radio. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists