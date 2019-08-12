Norwich City bosses expecting quick sell-out for West Ham away tickets

Tickets for Norwich City's away fixture at West Ham United's London Stadium are likely to rapidly sell out. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images. PA Wire/PA Images

Tickets for Norwich City's next away Premier League match are likely to sell out within an hour of going on sale to supporters who paid £50 to be in with a better chance of securing seats.

The Anfield streaker, who sported a Liverpool tattoo on their shoulder. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/08/2019 The Anfield streaker, who sported a Liverpool tattoo on their shoulder. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/08/2019

Carrow Road bosses are expecting huge demand for the allocation of around 3,000 tickets they have been given for the Canaries' game against West Ham at London's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

Tickets went on sale today (Monday) to the 750-strong priority group of fans who were either away season ticket holders or went to 10 or more away games last season and who had bought away premier membership.

The remaining tickets are due to go on sale to those who paid £50 for away premier membership this year at 9am tomorrow (Tuesday).

But with around 7,000 of those memberships sold, many supporters will still miss out.

And it means those who paid £35 for standard away membership, season ticket holders and casual fans will not get a chance to get tickets for the West Ham fixture.

West Ham's ground at the London Stadium, which was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics, is the easiest for travelling Norwich City fans to get to - just a stone's throw from Stratford station on the Norwich to London Liverpool Street railway line.

The club's new membership scheme had already caused controversy, with the loyalty points system used to prioritise the sale of tickets ditched and a new tiered membership system introduced.

Supporters had said the new system could pave the way for people who were not Norwich City supporters to pay the one-off membership fee to be in with a chance of snapping up tickets to away games.

Some supporters who headed to Anfield for Norwich's 4-1 defeat at the hands of European champions Liverpool complained there were home fans in their section, with four supporters removed from the stand.

And a streaker sporting a Liverpool tattoo, emerged from the end reserved for Norwich City fans, running on to the pitch before being bundled over by a steward.

Carrow Road bosses are not commenting on those incidents, but Ben Kensell, chief operating officer, has always insisted the change was the right decision, although he had apologised for the lack of consultation.