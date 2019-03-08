Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Norwich City v QPR ... we’ve met before

PUBLISHED: 17:13 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 April 2019

John Ruddy says farewell to the Norwich City faithful at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

John Ruddy says farewell to the Norwich City faithful at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Queens Park Rangers are the visitors to Carrow Road on Saturday – Chris Lakey takes a look at some of the previous meetings between the teams

Russell Martin celebrates his goal against QPR on New Year's Day, 2011 Picture: ArchantRussell Martin celebrates his goal against QPR on New Year's Day, 2011 Picture: Archant

May 7, 2017

City 4 QPR 0

Hoolahan 22, 90

Pritchard 60

Peter Grant cuts a lonely figure during his last game as Norwich City manager, at Loftus Road in October 2007 Picture: ArchantPeter Grant cuts a lonely figure during his last game as Norwich City manager, at Loftus Road in October 2007 Picture: Archant

Josh Murphy 85

The final day of the 2016-17 season was not just notable for its emphatic scoreline, but also, during a huge period of change at Carrow Road, the departure of ones of the fans’ favourites – goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Ruddy was one of the seven players – along with Ryan Bennett, Sebastien Bassong, Michael Turner, Steven Whittaker, Youssouf Mulumbu and Kyle Lafferty – to be told their contracts would not be renewed that summer. This was the then recently-appointed sporting director Stuart Webber’s new broom at work. There were no hard feelings from Ruddy, who was captain for the day against QPR by interim manager Alan Irvine (Daniel Farke’s appointment was imminent). Ruddy, all smiles, led the lap of honour at the end, while Wes Hoolahan celebrated winning the player of the season trophy for the first time by scoring two goals. Alex Pritchard and Josh Murphy – both no longer of this parish of course – got the others. But the day belonged to Big John.

October 8, 2007

QPR 1 City 0

Rowlands 67pen

This was Peter Grant’s final match as manager, the Scot cutting a lonely figure as the hosts recorded their first win of the season over lacklustre City. Grant had taken over a year earlier – he was at the same ground on October 14, 2006 to watch City, then smuggled out as the media tried to force an official announcement out of the club. Roll on a year and City had failed to score in six games, and were 16th in the table. It was a filthy Monday night in west London that did for Grant (and Martin Rowlands’ penalty) who, to his credit, was the one who went to the board and suggested a parting of the ways. “Unfortunately for me, I feel that the balls haven’t bounced the right way for me over the last 12 months,” he said.

January 1, 2011

City 1 QPR 0

R Martin 10

Russell Martin was not renowned as a goal-scoring defender, but he popped up with a vital winner against the Championship leaders. City were gaining on Rangers and second-placed Swansea – by the end of the season, they had claimed the second automatic spot and a place in the Premier League. Martin’s goal came after defender Kaspars Gorkss had blocked Chris Martin’s shot. The visitors had Matthew Connolly sent off for just after half-time for a professional foul on Grant Holt.

Most Read

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Police were called after a sudden death at Stratton Strawless. Pic: Denise Bradley.

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance at scene of serious motorbike crash in Norwich

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Police were called after a sudden death at Stratton Strawless. Pic: Denise Bradley.

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Twenty-year-old hit speeds of 120mph during police chase with three children in the car

Coltsfoot Way in Thetford where police found the BMW X5. Picture Google.

Jobs at risk for staff ahead of department store closure, despite vow

Staff at the closing Beales department store in Lowestoft now face a redundancy consultation. Picture: Greta Levy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists