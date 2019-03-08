Norwich City v QPR ... we’ve met before

John Ruddy says farewell to the Norwich City faithful at Carrow Road

Queens Park Rangers are the visitors to Carrow Road on Saturday – Chris Lakey takes a look at some of the previous meetings between the teams

Russell Martin celebrates his goal against QPR on New Year's Day, 2011

May 7, 2017

City 4 QPR 0

Hoolahan 22, 90

Pritchard 60

Peter Grant cuts a lonely figure during his last game as Norwich City manager, at Loftus Road in October 2007

Josh Murphy 85

The final day of the 2016-17 season was not just notable for its emphatic scoreline, but also, during a huge period of change at Carrow Road, the departure of ones of the fans’ favourites – goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Ruddy was one of the seven players – along with Ryan Bennett, Sebastien Bassong, Michael Turner, Steven Whittaker, Youssouf Mulumbu and Kyle Lafferty – to be told their contracts would not be renewed that summer. This was the then recently-appointed sporting director Stuart Webber’s new broom at work. There were no hard feelings from Ruddy, who was captain for the day against QPR by interim manager Alan Irvine (Daniel Farke’s appointment was imminent). Ruddy, all smiles, led the lap of honour at the end, while Wes Hoolahan celebrated winning the player of the season trophy for the first time by scoring two goals. Alex Pritchard and Josh Murphy – both no longer of this parish of course – got the others. But the day belonged to Big John.

October 8, 2007

QPR 1 City 0

Rowlands 67pen

This was Peter Grant’s final match as manager, the Scot cutting a lonely figure as the hosts recorded their first win of the season over lacklustre City. Grant had taken over a year earlier – he was at the same ground on October 14, 2006 to watch City, then smuggled out as the media tried to force an official announcement out of the club. Roll on a year and City had failed to score in six games, and were 16th in the table. It was a filthy Monday night in west London that did for Grant (and Martin Rowlands’ penalty) who, to his credit, was the one who went to the board and suggested a parting of the ways. “Unfortunately for me, I feel that the balls haven’t bounced the right way for me over the last 12 months,” he said.

January 1, 2011

City 1 QPR 0

R Martin 10

Russell Martin was not renowned as a goal-scoring defender, but he popped up with a vital winner against the Championship leaders. City were gaining on Rangers and second-placed Swansea – by the end of the season, they had claimed the second automatic spot and a place in the Premier League. Martin’s goal came after defender Kaspars Gorkss had blocked Chris Martin’s shot. The visitors had Matthew Connolly sent off for just after half-time for a professional foul on Grant Holt.