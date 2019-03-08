Italian job for Norwich City pre-season friendly?

Gian Piero Gasperini is reportedly bringing his Atalanta side to Carrow Road in pre-season Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Italian side Atalanta look to be heading to Carrow Road for a pre-season game against Norwich City.

The Serie A side are reported to be playing three English teams - the Canaries, Swansea City and Leicester City.

There was no official confirmation on City's web site and the Italian reports did not specify a date for the match.

Atalanta - coached by Gian Piero Gasperini - have just enjoyed the best season in the club's 112-year history, finishing third in Serie A and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

They managed to do it with the highest goals total - 77 - in the league, and reportedly on the 14th highest budget of the 20 teams.

City have confirmed one pre-season friendly so far: they will play Paderborn as part of their tour in Germany. The teams will meet on Tuesday, July 16 (6pm local time, 5pm UK time) at the Stadion im Sportzentrum Rabenfittich, in the town of Geseke.