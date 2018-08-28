Video

‘I’d like to add more goals to my game’ – Canaries striker enjoying Exeter loan experience

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams has made 18 appearances for Exeter in all competitions so far this season Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Regular game time in League Two has toughened up Norwich City youngster Tristan Abrahams and now the striker wants to improve his goal return at Exeter.

The 19-year-old has made 18 appearances so far this season but just six have been starts, scoring twice. Those goals have both come as a substitute, in a 3-1 home win over Carlisle in the league on the opening day and a 3-2 home loss to League One side Blackpool in the first round of the FA Cup earlier this month.

Abrahams was unable to prevent a 1-0 home defeat to lowly Macclesfield in the fourth tier after coming off the bench on Tuesday night and will be hoping for another chance to impress away to fellow play-off hopefuls Bury on Saturday.

“I didn’t come here with an expectation to start every game,” the Canaries loanee admitted. “But I’m getting more and more minutes and I’m learning about how to hold the ball up, which is something I’m getting better at the more that I play.

“I’d like to add more goals to my game as I’m playing more now.”

The Londoner was signed from Leyton Orient in a deal reportedly worth up to £250,000 in the summer of 2017 and is out of contract at the end of this season – unless Norwich activate a one-year option in his contract.

“I’ve taken a few knocks already, against the Northampton centre-back, Aaron Pierre, who was quite a big guy,” he continued. “I enjoy it, I like testing myself and challenging myself, when you come up against bigger players it then makes it easier when you come up against a smaller player.

“I’m loving the physical side of the game because when you play in the under-23s it’s very tactical and there’s methods to everything. You’ve got to go more off your own ability in League Two.”

Speaking to Exeter’s matchday programme, Abrahams said he is enjoying his time in Devon, adding: “It’s very different from London but it’s nice. It’s very quiet but it will keep me focused and there aren’t many distractions down here.

“I’ve talked to older generations that I’ve had around me, and now I’m away from the partying and my friends, or any distractions.”

