Pukki at the double as City players keep that winning feeling

PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 09 June 2019

Teemu Pukki was on target twice for Finland against Bosnia-Herzegovina, who left Mario Vrancic on the bench, while Kenny McLean and Scotland beat Cyprus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki was on target twice for Finland against Bosnia-Herzegovina, who left Mario Vrancic on the bench, while Kenny McLean and Scotland beat Cyprus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City's international players enjoyed a positive weekend of results in Euro 2020 qualifying competition - with Teemu Pukki leading the way.

Pukki's incredible run of form continued as he scored twice to help Finland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0.

There were also wins for Jamal Lewis, with Northern Ireland, and Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean.

Northern Ireland won 2-1 in Estonia, while Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1 in Steve Clarke's first match as manager.

Pukki was on target in the 56th and 68th minutes, but there was no head-to-head with his Canaries team-mate Mario Vrancic, who was an unused sub for the Bosnians and the only Canary in action not to enjoy the taste of victory.

You may also want to watch:

Lewis played the full 90 minutes against Estonia when Northern Ireland were indebted to two goals in the space of four minutes from Conor Washington and Josh Magennis which turned the game on its head late on in Tallinn.

"We've a lot of players here who are possibly not coming off the best they've had in their club careers, not played a lot, some are looking for a club," manager Michael O'Neill said.

McLean also played the full match for the Scots.

City youngsters Adam Idah and Simon Power made substitutes' appearances as Ireland reached the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament after a narrow 1-0 win over Bahrain. Idah came on for the injured Zack Elbouzedi after just 28 minutes while Power replaced Josh Barrett with 22 minutes remaining. Ireland's winning goal came from Connor Ronan on 33 minutes, earnign them a semi-final against either Brazil or Japan on Wednesday.

The City players' international duties aren't quite over, with a second round of qualifying matches tomorrow. Pukki and Finland travel to Liechtenstein while also on Group J, Vrancic will be hoping to see some action as Bosnia- Herzegovina face a tough test in Italy.

In Group C, Northern Ireland are in Belarus while in Group I the Scots face a daunting trip to Belgium, who are top of Fifa's world rankings.

