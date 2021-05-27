News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Messi looks star-struck' - Superstar pictured training with Emi Buendia

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:48 AM May 27, 2021   
Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City star Emi Buendia has been continuing to impress-including under the watchful eye of one of the world's greatest players.

The Canaries player of the season has been photographed by the official Argentinian fan page with the ball at his feet next to Lionel Messi. 

The 24-year-old was called up to the national side in a 30-man squad for two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

In response to the picture of Buendia dribbling alongside Messi, one City fan posted: "Messi looks so star-struck. What a moment for the lad." 

Another fan Nathan Harding said: "Just the world's best footballer with Messi."

And one Norwich fan assumed Messi had already been on the receiving end of a nutmeg in training from the Canaries man.

It has been a long-held dream for Buendia to represent his country and Messi once asked whether he would be playing for Spain or Argentina during a La Liga fixture between Getafe and Barcelona.

