'Messi looks star-struck' - Superstar pictured training with Emi Buendia
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City star Emi Buendia has been continuing to impress-including under the watchful eye of one of the world's greatest players.
The Canaries player of the season has been photographed by the official Argentinian fan page with the ball at his feet next to Lionel Messi.
The 24-year-old was called up to the national side in a 30-man squad for two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.
In response to the picture of Buendia dribbling alongside Messi, one City fan posted: "Messi looks so star-struck. What a moment for the lad."
Another fan Nathan Harding said: "Just the world's best footballer with Messi."
And one Norwich fan assumed Messi had already been on the receiving end of a nutmeg in training from the Canaries man.
You may also want to watch:
It has been a long-held dream for Buendia to represent his country and Messi once asked whether he would be playing for Spain or Argentina during a La Liga fixture between Getafe and Barcelona.
Most Read
- 1 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
- 2 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
- 3 'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach
- 4 'It is a nightmare' - Campsite still closed after flooding
- 5 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
- 6 Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
- 7 The best attractions in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
- 8 Residents in shock after suspected burglary attempts
- 9 A47 drivers face further disruption as next phase of £5m work starts
- 10 'Ludicrous and inappropriate' - Residents object to new storage base