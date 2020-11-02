Search

Advanced search

‘He’s having a bit of neural trouble’ - City defender set for scan

PUBLISHED: 10:28 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 02 November 2020

Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo is set for a scan on a hamstring injury. Picture: John Walton/PA Images

Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo is set for a scan on a hamstring injury. Picture: John Walton/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Akin Famewo is set to undergo a scan to discover the full extent of a hamstring injury suffered in Charlton Athletic’s 2-0 win against Portsmouth.

The on-loan Norwich City defender has impressed for the South London side since his summer switch but had to be substituted in the 74th minute on Saturday.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer is hopeful the injury is not as bad as first feared.

“He’s going for a scan today – so we’ll see how he is,” Bowyer told London News online. “Apparently it was a lot better yesterday.

“He’s been having a bit of neural trouble, so we’re not 100 per cent sure it is his hamstring.”

There has been speculation City could recall Famewo in January to give head coach Daniel Farke another option at the heart of his defence. The recent departures of Ben Godfrey and Tim Klose has left City with just three senior options at centre back in the form of Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann.

Famewo is highly thought of by City’s coaching staff although a decision will have to be made whether he would be better staying at the Valley to get regular first team football or whether he is in a position to challenge for a first team spot at Carrow Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper company has followed Norwich City through good times and bad. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce in depth coverage that makes a measurable difference to our community. OTBC

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton