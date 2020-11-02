‘He’s having a bit of neural trouble’ - City defender set for scan

Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo is set for a scan on a hamstring injury. Picture: John Walton/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Akin Famewo is set to undergo a scan to discover the full extent of a hamstring injury suffered in Charlton Athletic’s 2-0 win against Portsmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The on-loan Norwich City defender has impressed for the South London side since his summer switch but had to be substituted in the 74th minute on Saturday.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer is hopeful the injury is not as bad as first feared.

“He’s going for a scan today – so we’ll see how he is,” Bowyer told London News online. “Apparently it was a lot better yesterday.

“He’s been having a bit of neural trouble, so we’re not 100 per cent sure it is his hamstring.”

There has been speculation City could recall Famewo in January to give head coach Daniel Farke another option at the heart of his defence. The recent departures of Ben Godfrey and Tim Klose has left City with just three senior options at centre back in the form of Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann.

Famewo is highly thought of by City’s coaching staff although a decision will have to be made whether he would be better staying at the Valley to get regular first team football or whether he is in a position to challenge for a first team spot at Carrow Road.