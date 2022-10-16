News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City Women lose unbeaten league record

Jack Maclean

Published: 4:14 PM October 16, 2022
Norwich City Women suffered their first defeat of the season, at Chesham

Norwich City Women suffered their first defeat of the season, at Chesham - Credit: Scott Grear-Hardy

Norwich City Women fell to the first defeat of the FAWNL Division One South East season when they were beaten 3-2 at Chesham United Ladies. 

Chesham started well, putting City on the back foot, but Norwich held strong until a moment of brilliance when Chesham midfielder Emma Delves scored from 35 yards out.  

Although Norwich had been the stronger of the two they struggled to find an equaliser, and were reduced to 10 on the hour mark when Chardonnay Johnston brought down Tash Smith from behind. Johnston saw red and Gemma Fraser converted the penalty, leaving keeper Bryony Williams no chance. 

Six minutes later City were awarded a penalty, which Rebecca Russell converted. 

The game opened up after this, but City fell further behind when Fraser got second, only for Natasha Snelling to head home and reduce the deficit. 

City came close to equalising on several occasions, but couldn’t manage to find the back of the net. 

Women's Football
Norwich News

