News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City FC

Norwich v Wigan: All you need to know about the Latics

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:30 PM August 5, 2022
Marco Stiepermann of Norwich and Mario Vrancic of Norwich celebrate victory over Wigan

Marco Stiepermann and scorer Mario Vrancic celebrate victory over Wigan at Carrow Road in September, 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Have we got previous? 

Yes, but not much – only 12 games between the teams in the league, one in the FA Cup and a couple on the League Cup. Four of the league meetings were in the Premier League, during Wigan’s halycon days (they were a top flight club for eight seasons), The Latics have only won once at Carrow Road, 1-0 on March 2015, after which City went on a run to the play-off final and, ultimately, promotion. The last meeting in Norwich was in September, 2018 when Mario Vrancic’s penalty was enough for the points, which contributed to their title-winning total 

So, how did it go last week for Wigan? 

Not too bad – a goalless draw at home to Preston North End. Defences were centre stages, Latics hot-shot Will Keane unable to make the most of a couple of opportunities in a match marred by the late dismissal of one-time Norwich City loan striker Ched Evans for a horrible late challenge on Curtis Tilt. ““On reflection, a clean sheet, a point on the board, with the same team that won us promotion, I think these lads have done great,” said manager Leam Richardson. 

How was last season? 

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson celebrates promotion

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson celebrates promotion - Credit: PA

Very good. Finished top of League One - a position secured on the final day of the season. They have new owners nowadays, having been put into administration for a year. It’s all looking much better off the pitch. 

Manager 

Most Read

  1. 1 New camera installed to catch drivers at speeding hotspot in Norwich
  2. 2 Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man
  3. 3 Four-bed home with swimming pool and Mediterranean garden on sale for £595k
  1. 4 River Wensum stops flowing through mill for first time in a century
  2. 5 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
  3. 6 Village pub gets name change for filming of new Paramount crime series
  4. 7 Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward
  5. 8 Woman who was stabbed by killer says 'devil' did not get her
  6. 9 Police probe into stone thrown at passing car was ‘closed in 45 minutes’
  7. 10 Killer described death of his victim as 'the best news'

Leam Richardson 

Been in charge since April last year and was named League One manager of the season. Had a working association with Jon Cook, the former Wigan boss, but didn’t fancy following him to Ipswich. 

Star man 

Will Keane 

Wigan Athletic's Will Keane celebrates at full time during the Sky Bet League One match at Ipswich

Will Keane celebrates after his two goals earned Wigan a 2-2 draw at Ipswich in April - Credit: PA

The one-time Ipswich Town player helped himself to 26 league goals last season – remarkable given held only scored 11 in the previous 10 years. 

Busy summer? 

Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn

Ryan Nyambe - a summer arrival at Wigan from Blackburn. - Credit: PA

Not particularly – just three in: Luke Brennan and Ryan Nyambe from Blackburn on free transfers and Josh Stones from Guiseley – Nyambe is the only senior player. The manager has said he wants more though: “I think we’ve got to add to the squad. The challenge in the Championship, it’s certainly – in my opinion – one of most competitive leagues in the world.” 

Season forecast 

Again, courtesy of our friends at FourFourTwo magazine, who have predicted the Latics will finish 20th this season. 

“With a popular manager and an even more popular chairman, the Latics are a tight-knit bunch, but few of their players have thrived at this level before and survival is the objective. Reducing the 101 yellow cards picked up last term – League One’s second-most – would help. 

The FourFourTwo magazine predicted the club to finish in 12th place for the 2021/22 League One campaign – instead they finished first.” 

Our prediction 

City simply have to spark at home, even if they don’t catch fire... 1-0 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Nelson Head at Horsey, Norfolk, is being used for inside scenes for a new crime series Chemistry of Death.

Updated

Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Man's body found on north Norfolk beach

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ben Olive, inset, has described his experience while being treated in hospital

'What I learned from my 12 days at overcrowded N&N'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon