Norwich v Wigan: All you need to know about the Latics

Marco Stiepermann and scorer Mario Vrancic celebrate victory over Wigan at Carrow Road in September, 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Have we got previous?

Yes, but not much – only 12 games between the teams in the league, one in the FA Cup and a couple on the League Cup. Four of the league meetings were in the Premier League, during Wigan’s halycon days (they were a top flight club for eight seasons), The Latics have only won once at Carrow Road, 1-0 on March 2015, after which City went on a run to the play-off final and, ultimately, promotion. The last meeting in Norwich was in September, 2018 when Mario Vrancic’s penalty was enough for the points, which contributed to their title-winning total

So, how did it go last week for Wigan?

Not too bad – a goalless draw at home to Preston North End. Defences were centre stages, Latics hot-shot Will Keane unable to make the most of a couple of opportunities in a match marred by the late dismissal of one-time Norwich City loan striker Ched Evans for a horrible late challenge on Curtis Tilt. ““On reflection, a clean sheet, a point on the board, with the same team that won us promotion, I think these lads have done great,” said manager Leam Richardson.

How was last season?

Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson celebrates promotion - Credit: PA

Very good. Finished top of League One - a position secured on the final day of the season. They have new owners nowadays, having been put into administration for a year. It’s all looking much better off the pitch.

Manager

Leam Richardson

Been in charge since April last year and was named League One manager of the season. Had a working association with Jon Cook, the former Wigan boss, but didn’t fancy following him to Ipswich.

Star man

Will Keane

Will Keane celebrates after his two goals earned Wigan a 2-2 draw at Ipswich in April - Credit: PA

The one-time Ipswich Town player helped himself to 26 league goals last season – remarkable given held only scored 11 in the previous 10 years.

Busy summer?

Ryan Nyambe - a summer arrival at Wigan from Blackburn. - Credit: PA

Not particularly – just three in: Luke Brennan and Ryan Nyambe from Blackburn on free transfers and Josh Stones from Guiseley – Nyambe is the only senior player. The manager has said he wants more though: “I think we’ve got to add to the squad. The challenge in the Championship, it’s certainly – in my opinion – one of most competitive leagues in the world.”

Season forecast

Again, courtesy of our friends at FourFourTwo magazine, who have predicted the Latics will finish 20th this season.

“With a popular manager and an even more popular chairman, the Latics are a tight-knit bunch, but few of their players have thrived at this level before and survival is the objective. Reducing the 101 yellow cards picked up last term – League One’s second-most – would help.

The FourFourTwo magazine predicted the club to finish in 12th place for the 2021/22 League One campaign – instead they finished first.”

Our prediction

City simply have to spark at home, even if they don’t catch fire... 1-0