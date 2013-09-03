Norwich City v Southampton - Player ratings

Published: 2:55 PM September 3, 2013 Updated: 2:31 PM October 10, 2020

Leroy Fer heads through a crowd of players during Norwich City's 1-0 win over Southampton at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton / Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Player ratings for both Norwich City and Southampton following their Premier League clash.

• Norwich City:

7 John Ruddy: Reassuring presence. Smart stop from Dani Osvaldo in the second period.

7 Steven Whittaker: Added an extra attacking dimension. One rush of blood when RvW was better placed.

6 Michael Turner: Trademark late block to thwart Steven Davis. Kept Osvaldo on a tight leash.

6 Sebastien Bassong: Assured Premier League return for the captain. Aided by Saints' fitful attacking urges.

6 Javier Garrido: One glimpse of his attacking threat first half but was happy to defer to Nathan Redmond.

8 Leroy Fer: Midfield general. Read the play superbly. Athletic in the challenge. Offensive threat.

7 Bradley Johnson: Out-shone Saints' holding duo, in tandem with Fer, to tilt the game in Norwich's favour.

7 Robert Snodgrass: Copious industry. Final ball wayward at times but City looked strong down the right.

8 Nathan Redmond: The difference in a tight game. Stunning goal. Counter-attacking weapon.

6 Johan Elmander: Forced to drop deeper during Saints' best spells. Made it difficult to support RvW.

6 Ricky van Wolfswinkel: No real sights of goal but no lack of endeavour. Razor-sharp movement in the box.

Subs: Jonny Howson (for Elmander) 5

• Southampton:

6 Artur Boruc: Take nothing away from Nathan Redmond's strike, but should not be beaten near post.

5 Calum Chambers: Young man who learned some harsh lessons in the Premier League spotlight.

6 Jose Fonte: Escaped with a wrestling move on Robert Snodgrasss in the final seconds. Solid for most part.

6 Dejan Lovren: Struggled at times with RvW's movement. Lacking a touch of pace as well.

5 Danny Fox: Left exposed too often against Snodgrass and Steven Whittaker. Tough ask.

6 Victor Wanyama: Headed south with a big reputation to go with the price tag. Questions left unanswered.

6 Morgan Schneiderlin: Key man in Saints' system but was dominated by Norwich's central midfielders.

6 James Ward-Prowse: Neat and tidy in possession. Touted for big future, but left in Redmond's goal trail.

7 Adam Lallana: Saints' best player until bizarrely withdrawn. Hit the woodwork.

6 Dani Osvaldo: Deserves time to adjust but club-record signing struggled to make any real impression.

6 Rickie Lambert: Quiet shift by the England striker. Little change out of City centre-backs.

Subs: Steven Davis (for Schneiderlin) 6, Gaston Ramirez (for Lallana) 5, Jay Rodriguez (for Osvaldo) 5