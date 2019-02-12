STARTING XIs: Tettey returns as Canaries look to stay top at Preston

Alex Tettey captains City at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Alex Tettey is back in the Norwich City starting line-up for the first time in a month, as Daniel Farke makes one change for tonight’s game at Preston North End.

The Championship leaders continued their fine form with a comfortable 3-0 victory over local rivals Ipswich on Sunday, leaving Paul Lambert’s struggling side bottom of the table.

Tettey, City’s longest-serving current player, replaced the injured Mario Vrancic just before half-time of the derby success, who has since been ruled out for three weeks with ankle ligament damage. The former Norway international also reclaims the captain’s armband from Christoph Zimmermann.

Borussia Dortmund loanee Felix Passlack comes on to the substitutes bench for the visitors, only the seventh time he has been included in a league squad for the Canaries, with his five appearances all coming in cup competitions.

Tonight’s game brings another reunion with a former manager, with Alex Neil’s Preston sitting 14th and seemingly set for a mid-table finish, 11 points adrift of the play-off places and 14 clear of the bottom three.

North End are unbeaten in five matches and go with an unchanged squad, following up wins at QPR and Stoke with a 0-0 home draw with Derby, then winning 2-1 at local rivals Bolton on Saturday.

They have only won one of their last six home matches though and face a Norwich team who have lost just one of their last 19 matches in the league.

That includes a club record of 13 away games unbeaten, following a superb 3-1 win over promotion rivals Leeds in their last trip.

PRESTON: Rudd; Fisher, Storey, Davies, Hughes; Pearson; Gallagher (C), Potts, Browne, Barkhuizen; Maguire. Subs: Crowe (GK), Earl, Clarke, Johnson, Ledson, Stockley, Nmecha

NORWICH: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis; Tettey (C), Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Hernandez; Pukki. Subs: McGovern (GK), Hanley, Passlack, McLean, Cantwell, Srbeny, Rhodes

