A Derby Dozen: How Norwich City made it 12 unbeaten against the old enemy ... game by glorious game

Grant Holt - a Carrow Road hat-trick hero back in 2010

Grant Holt. Leon McKenzie. Malky Mackay. Iwan Roberts. Steve Bruce.

Welcome to the club, Teemu Pukki... the club that is reserved for Norwich City Derby Day Legends.

The Finnish striker’s second-half brace helped City to victory over the old enemy on Sunday, after Onel Hernandez had set the ball rolling within two minutes.

It means Ipswich haven’t won an East Anglian derby since April, 2009 – almost a decade ago – and that a dozen games have now come and gone without them getting the better of the Canaries. Of the Derby Dozen, City have won seven and drawn five. They have scored 24 goals to Town’s eight.

Two of those games – in May 2015 – were of course, in the Championship play-off semi-finals, the away leg ending in a draw with City winning the home leg before beating Middlesbrough in the play-off final and earning a place in the Premier League.

Dani Pacheco makes in 5-1 to Norwich at Portman Road in 2011

In league terms, City have won six and drawn four, taking 22 points from a possible 30.

What makes game number 12 even sweeter for City is that it saw them return to the top of the Championship table after an amazing weekend of football.

Sheffield United looked set to take over on Friday night but, leading 3-0 at Aston Villa, were held to a draw. The following day they ceded pole position, but only narrowly, as Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

And, for those of a certain disposition, there was a huge dollop of schadenfreude on Sunday as Town’s struggles continued.

Lewis Grabban scores what proved to be the winner at Portman Road in August 2014

They are rock bottom of the Championship table, nine points from safety, a whopping 42 points behind City, seemingly destined for the dorp – and all under the watch of former Norwich boss Paul Lambert.

Derby days don’t always deliver when it comes to drama and intensity and excitement – but just before half-time Lambert lit the touch paper when he ‘lost it’ and was sent to the stands after some rather nasty handbags in the technical areas.

But the pushing and shoving and abuse was all he had.

The question now is: where will Norwich City be playing their football next season and, if you have any sympathy for your Suffolk neighbours, where will Ipswich Town be plying their trade?

Lewis Grabban, left, celebrates with Cameron Jerome after scoring City's second in March 2015

The answer to the second question might be, who cares?

We might have to wait a while before the next East Anglian Derby, but, again ... who cares?

Enjoy the delights of the Derby Dozen.... wherever it leads.

Jonny Howson, centre, celebrates with Cameron Jerome, left, and Bradley Johnson after scoring at Portman Road in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg

Nathan Redmond takes to the air after scoring the second in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg win at Carrow Road

THE DERBY DOZEN

Cameron Jerome scores in a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2016

November 28, 2010

Norwich 4 Ipswich 1

City: Ruddy, Ward, Barnett, Martin, Croft, Surman (Hoolahan 64), Fox, Lansbury (Smith 80), Lappin, Martin, Holt (Jackson 85). Subs not used: Nelson, McNamee, Johnson, Rudd.

Goals: Holt 13, 35, 76, Hoolahan 78

Goal scorer Jacob Murphy gives a thumbs up to the crowd after the 1-1 draw at Carrow Road in February, 2017

Town: Fulop, O’Dea, Zuiverloon (Fallon 69), Smith, Delaneys, Leadbitter, Norris, Edwards, Colback, Scotland (Healy 42), Priskin (Brown 81). Subs not used: Civelli, Murphy, Livermore, O’Connor.

Red card: Delaney 37.

Goal: Delaney 29

Referee: Keith Hill

Angus Gunn and James Maddison, scorer of the only goal in the game at Portman Road in October, 2017

Attendance: 26,532

Where it all began - and some. Having been stung by the previous derby, a defeat which contributed greatly to City being relegated to League One, this was a very different affair.

City had spent the aforementioned League One campaign growing, taking the title in style.They went into this game on the back of a five-game winless run - but they were to lose only three more league games after trouncing Ipswich at Carrow Road. It was remarkable stuff, with arguably the best partnership in the Championship doing the business. Grant Holt – complete with his Movember moustache - helped himself to a hat-trick before Wes Hoolahan put the icing on the cake with the fourth. Ipswich defender Damien Delaney had made it 1-1 in the 29th minute, but he was sent off before half-time, and City hammered home their advantage.

Wonderful stuff.

City needed a late equaliser from Timm Klose in February last year to maintain their unbeaten run

April 21, 2011

Ipswich 1 Norwich 5

Moritz Leitner's fine equaliser earned Norwich a 1-1 draw at Portman Road earlier this season

Town: Lee-Barrett, McAuley, O’Dea, Delaney, Carson, Leadbitter, Norris, Edwards, Bullard, Scotland (Drury 46), Wickham. Subs not used: Healy, Peters, Fulop, White, Civelli, Brown.

Goal: Bullard 78

City: Ruddy, Ward, Whitbread, Tierney, Martin, Crofts, Surman, Fox (Lansbury 76), Hoolahan (Pacheco 84), Jackson, Holt (Vokes 82). Subs not used: Edwards, Lappin, McNamee, Rudd.

Goals: Surman 13, McAuley 24og, Jackson 73, Martin 80, Pacheco 90

Teemu Pukki - scorer of two goals in Sunday's 3-0 derby win at Carrow Road - with Emi Buendia and Alex Tettey

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Attendance: 29,258

City teed up their promotion run-in perfectly. There were three more games to go after the derby clash, and they kicked off the mini run-in with another amazing performance... even better than earlier in the season, if that was possible. As the scoreline suggests, they were all over the Tractor Boys. It was devastating stuff - so much so that Grant Holt just couldn’t get on the scoreboard ... instead, he turned provider. And he had plenty to provide for.

City were in control after half an hour and although poor old Jimmy Bullard, with arguably the best goal of the game and one that will be remembered by few outside of the Bullard dining room, pulled one back, Simeon Jackson, Chris Martin and Dani Pacheco wrapped it up with goals in the final 17 minutes.

It was almost beyond words.

August 23, 2014

Ipswich 0 Norwich 1

Town: Gerken, Mings, Chambers, Berra, Smith, Tabb (Sammon 72), Skuse, Anderson (Henshall 72), Hyam (Bru 71), Murphy, McGoldrick. Subs not used: Hewitt, Bialkowski, Bajner, Parr.

City: Ruddy, Whittaker, Turner, Martin, Bennett (Garrido 7), Tettey, Johnson, Lafferty (Bennett 53), Hoolahan (O’Neil 83), Redmond, Grabban. Subs not used: Jerome, Josh Murphy, Cuellar, Rudd.

Goal: Grabban 24

Referee: Keith Stroud

Attendance: 25,245

Lewis Grabban wasn’t perhaps the most favourite of sons among Norwich City fans, but his place in derby day history is assured.

Grabban struck midway through the first half with a back-header from five yards.

He had more chances to add to his tally, but one proved to be enough.

It was a third win in a row for the Canaries and while Town fans were despondent again, at least it curtailed the scorelines of the previous two meetings.

This was Mick McCarthy’s first East Anglian derby as Ipswich Town manager - it was a feeling he was to get used to – while his opposite number Neil Adams became one of those rarities, having played and managed City in the clash.

What did it mean to him? At the final whistle he headed for travelling fans, waving clenched fists in the air. That’s what.

March 1, 2015

Norwich 2 Ipswich 0

City: Ruddy, Bassong, Martin, Whittaker, Olsson, Howson, Johnson, Redmond (Jerome 61, Hooper 89), Tettey, Hoolahan (Dorrans 83), Grabban. Subs not used: Turner, Garrido, Rudd, Andreu.

Goals: Johnson 24, Grabban 62.

Town: Bialkowski, Chambers, Berra, Mings, Smith, C Skuse, Tabb, Bru (Parr 69), Chaplow (Varney 45), Sears, Murphy (Wood 79). Subs not used: Gerken, Benyu, Anderson, Clarke.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 27,005

Lewis Grabban was on target again, but this game will perhaps be best remembered for the Bradley Johnson rocket.

Goal descriptions can often be over the top, but the midfielder’s shot which put City ahead was deserving of the hype. Johnson strode on to the ball from the edge of the area and a millisecond later the net was bulging. Grabban had provided the pass to Johnson and turned scorer himself, albeit in less spectacular fashion, when he (and possibly Tyrone Mings) bundled the ball over. It was City’s sixth league win in a row which took them up to third in the table - the Alex Neil revolution was in full swing. It would end well...

Championship play-off semi-finals

May 9, 2015

Ipswich 1 Norwich 1

Town: Bialkowski, Chambers, Mings, Berra, Smith, Varney (Anderson 31), Skuse, Sears, Murphy, Bishop (Parr 77), Bru (Tabb 71). Subs not used: Gerken, Hunt, McGoldrick, Hunt.

Goal: Anderson 45

City: Ruddy, Olsson, Bassong, Martin, Whittaker, Howson, Johnson, Dorrans (Hoolahan 69), Redmond, Tettey, Jerome (Hooper 86).

Subs not used: Bennett, Odjidja-Ofoe, O’Neil, Rudd, Bennett.

Goal: Howson 41

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 29,166

This was effectively settled by half-time. Town lost Luke Varney to injury before Jonny Howson’s opener, when he sidefooted home from just inside the area from Cameron Jerome’s cut-back.

The joy was short-lived, with Town levelling in time added on. City keeper John Ruddy couldn’t hold Freddie Sears’ shot and Paul Anderson tapped home for his first goal since Boxing Day. The stakes were high and there were few risks in the second half, but City will have been the happier of the two sides as they prepared for the return leg at Carrow Road.

May 16, 2015

Norwich 3 Ipswich 1

City: Ruddy, Olsson, Whittaker, Bassong, Martin, Redmond, Tettey, Johnson (Bennett 87), Howson, Jerome (Hooper 83), Hoolahan (Dorrans 74). Subs not used: Josh Murphy, Bennett, O’Neil, Rudd.

Goals: Hoolahan 50 pen, Redmond 64, Jerome 76

Town: Bialkowski, Mings, Berra, Chambers, Smith, Sears, C Skuse, Bru (Tabb 71), Anderson (Hunt 83), Bishop (McGoldrick 71), Murphy. Subs not used: Gerken, Clarke, Parr, Hunt.

Goal: Smith 60

Red card: Berra 49.

Referee: Roger East

Attendance: 26,994

To say there were ‘absolute scenes’ at Carrow Road would be an enormous under-statement.

The stadium was rocking – Town’s fans packed into a corner and refused to yield as they attempted to push their team over the line.

It was tense but entertaining, but City were handed, literally, a huge advantage not long after half-time when Town central defender Christophe Berra was sent off for handling Nathan Redmond’s shot. No arguments, and Wes Hoolahan converted from the spot.

Tommy Smith levelled it, rounding John Ruddy and rolling the ball home. Nathan Redmond put City ahead for the second time when he fired low under Bartosz Bialkowski. Cameron Jerome wasted one good chance to put the tie out of Ipswich’s reach before making it 3-1, latching on to Redmond’s perfect pass and slotting the ball under the keeper. When the final whistle sounded, those scenes came into play: City were one step closer to the promised land.

August 21, 2016

Ipswich 1 Norwich 1

Town: Bialkowski, Webster, Knudsen, Berra, Chambers, Skuse, Bru (Bishop 70), Douglas, Murphy, Sears (Varney 89), Ward. Subs not used: Kenlock, Gerken, Pitman, Smith, Dozzell.

Goal: Knudsen 45

City: McGovern, Pinto (Whittaker 45), Brady, Bennett, Klose, Howson, Mulumbu (Jacob Murphy 61), Tettey, Hoolahan, Naismith (Canos 80), Jerome. Subs not used: Bassong, Martin, Jones, Lafferty.

Goal: Jerome 26

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 23,350

Derby meetings aren’t always one-sided affairs, and this was a good example.

Town were denied an early goal when Jonathan Douglas had an effort disallowed, wrongly, for offside.

And whilst they were controlling play, Cameron Jerome put City ahead with their first decent effort on goal, his shot from the edge of the area going in off a post.

It was all square in first-half time added on when Jonas Knudsen scored with a low shot with his right – and weaker – foot.

Steven Whittaker came closest to a winner but his effort hit the woodwork - although City were indebted to keeper Michael McGovern, who did well to deny Teddy Bishop.

The verdict was that Ipswich shaded it, but a point at Portman Road is never to be scoffed at.

February 26, 2017

Norwich 1 Ipswich 1

City: Ruddy, Dijks, Klose, Pinto, Martin, Tettey, Jacob Murphy, Hoolahan (Pritchard 79), Naismith (Josh Murphy 76), Howson, Jerome. Subs not used: Bennett, Lafferty, Wildschut, Whittaker, McGovern.

Goal: Jacob Murphy 69

Town: Bialkowski, Knudsen, Chambers, Berra, Kenlock (Smith 56), Spence, Skuse, Ward, Huws (Diagouraga 81), McGoldrick, Sears (Moore 75). Subs not used: Gerken, Emmanuel, Pitman, Bru.

Goal: Knudsen 63

Referee: Oliver Langford

Attendance: 27,107

There was a derby day double of sorts for Town’s Jonas Knudsen – but once again he was to end up somewhat disappointed. The defender, who scored earlier in the season at Portman Road, put the visitors ahead against the run of play, when he latched on to Jordan Spence’s cross.

But Jacob Murphy ruined the Dane’s day when he ensured a share of the spoils, firing home from 20 yards, beating keeper Bartosz Bialkowski at his near post.

But Bialkowski did make amends with a brilliant save to deny City midfielder Alex Tettey.

Referee Oliver Langford had more than a cameo role – he turned down Town penalty claims after David McGoldrick looked to be dragged down at a corner, while he disallowed an effort by City defender Mitchell Dijks for handball.

City were the better team overall, Town were happy enough to take away the point.

October 22, 2017

Ipswich 0 Norwich 1

Town: Bialkowski, Knudsen, Spence, Webster, Nydam (Sears 77), Skuse, Adeyemi (Downes 67), Chambers, Garner (Celina 76), Waghorn, McGoldrick. Subs not used: Gerken, Ward, Iorfa, Connolly.

City: Gunn, Stiepermann, Pinto, Zimmermann (Hanley 65), Klose, Wildschut, Hoolahan (Husband 78), Trybull, Reed, Maddison (Vrancic 88), Jerome. Subs not used: Oliveira, Josh Murphy, Franke, McGovern.

Goal: Maddison 59

Referee: Tim Robinson

Attendance: 24,928

James Maddison only had the one full season playing for the Canaries – but he knew how to leave a mark.

The midfield schemer joined some of the greats (and not-so-greats) in the Canaries history books with a derby day winner.

It came just before the hour mark and, in typical Maddison style, it was brilliant.

Jonas Knudsen – looking to make it three goals in three consecutive derby appearances – and David McGoldrick had both missed more than decent chances in the first half.

And they were made to pay on 59 minutes when Marco Stiepermann found Maddison, who set himself up perfectly and curled a lovely shot past keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

As another great showman Stephen Fry tweeted: “The 4th President of the US was James Madison. Our James Maddison can consider himself the President of Norwich after that.”

February 18, 2018

Norwich 1 Ipswich 1

City: Gunn, Zimmermann, Klose, Hanley, Leitner, Lewis, Reed (Vrancic 89), Tettey (Hernandez 89), Oliveira, Josh Murphy (Srbeny 84), Maddison. Subs not used: Pinto, Watkins, McGovern, Stiepermann.

Goal: Klose 90

Town: Bialkowski, Webster, Chambers, Carter-Vickers, Knudsen, Iorfa (Spence 79), Gleeson (Hyam 67), C Skuse, Connolly, Waghorn, Garner (McGoldrick 62). Subs not used: Ward, Celina, Carayol, Crowe.

Goal: Chambers 89

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 27,100

Derby days can be painful affairs – without labouring the point, they have been that way for Town for a while.

What they didn’t need was a game like this, when victory looked assured – but was then cruelly denied them.

The story perhaps begins with Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, who made three fantastic saves in the second half to keep Ipswich in the game.

His work looked to have been rewarded with a minute of normal time remaining when visiting captain Luke Chambers finished from close range, prompting an extraordinary reaction from manager Mick McCarthy who aimed a ‘celebratory’ rant at his own fans!

A run of nine games without a derby win looked set to end. But then Timm Klose broke Ipswich hearts – in the fifth minute of injury-time – heading home and sparking wild celebrations. Mostly of relief.

September 2, 2018

Ipswich 1 Norwich 1

Town: Gerken, Chambers, Pennington, Knudsen, Spence, Edwards, Graham (Ward 82), Skuse (Chalobah 52), Nolan, Jackson (Harrison 84), Walters. Subs not used: Edun, Kenlock, Downes, Bialkowski.

Goal: Edwards 57

City: Krul, Hanley, Klose (Godfrey 45), Lewis, Aarons, Hernandez, Leitner, Buendia (Thompson 64), Pukki, Tettey, Rhodes (Srbeny 79). Subs not used: C Zimmermann, McGovern, Trybull, Stiepermann.

Goal: Leitner 71

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 25,690

Let there be Leitner!

City fans will perhaps regard this as a game from a different era, given the transformation that began to unfold not long after.

It was fixture number six, and City headed to Portman Road with just one win under their belts. It hadn’t been the most convincing of starts, but the cobwebs were soon shaken off. City were up and running – after this draw City went on a run when they lost just twice in the league. Ipswich? They’ve won just three league games.

The story of this game was fairly simple: Ipswich took the lead through Gwion Edwards’ deflected effort and Moritz Leitner secured the point for City with a well-taken strike on 71 minutes.

Some might now say it was two points dropped for the Canaries. Best just say that the rest is history...

February 10, 2019

Norwich 3 Ipswich 0

City: Krul, Godfrey, Lewis, Zimmermann, Aarons, Vrancic (Tettey 51), Trybull, Hernandez, Buendia, Stiepermann (Cantwell 85), Pukki (Rhodes 88). Subs not used: Hanley, McLean, Srbeny, McGovern.

Goals: Hernandez 2, Pukki 65, 80

Town: Bialkowski, Knudsen, Bree, Pennington, Chambers, Chalobah, Keane, Nolan (Downes 85), Judge, Skuse (Bishop 74), Sears (Harrison 43). Subs not used: Gerken, Elder, Nsiala, Jackson.

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 27,040

Derby days are ‘advertised’ as blood and thunder affairs, but so often fall short. This one didn’t.

The scoreline did perhaps flatter City a little: Onel Hernandez’s early goal suggested an avalanche as top played bottom. But after a good start, Town came back into the game. Their problem was, it was mostly huff and puff – City keeper Tim Krul was rarely tested.

Ex-City boss Paul Lambert’s return to Carrow Road was met with a mixed reception, but he was at the centre of a huge melee just before half-time when, among other people, a police officer had to have a word in his ear. Lambert was red-carded, so too, curiously, City’s head of performance, Chris Domogalla.

Lambert could only watch from the directors’ box as Teemu Pukki wrapped it up with two late goals. The man was as classy as ever... unlike some.

So, another win – and that’s a dozen games without losing. Happy days...