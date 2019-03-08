STAT ATTACK: Key facts and figures ahead of Norwich City v Chelsea
PUBLISHED: 10:42 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 23 August 2019
Paul Chesterton
Next up in Norwich City's top-flight season is reigning Europa League champions Chelsea. Ahead of Saturday's clash at Carrow Road, here are the vital statistics of both teams.
- LAST TIME WE MET
Date: Sat, Nov 21, 2015
Division: Premier League
Result: Chelsea 1 Norwich 0
City's last visit to Stamford Bridge was in the FA Cup in January 2018, drawing a third round replay 1-1 but losing 5-3 on penalties. The last league game was settled by a Diego Costa strike in the 64th minute for the Blues, after City were caught out by a quick free-kick from Cesc Fabregas, easing some of the pressure on Jose Mourinho after a poor run of form.
PLAYER STATS
- Top scorer
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (4)
Chelsea: Mason Mount (1)
- Most assists
Todd Cantwell (2)
None
- Most tackles per game
Tom Trybull (3)
Emerson (4)
- Best pass success average
Tom Trybull (92.4pc)
Christian Pulisic (90.9pc)
- Key passes pg
Todd Cantwell (4)
Pedro (3.5)
- Shots pg
Teemu Pukki (5)
Mason Mount (3.5)
TEAM STATS (per game)
- Goals
Norwich: 2
Chelsea 0.5
- Shots
13.5
16
- Shots on target
6.5
6
- Possession
53.2pc
51.7pc
- Pass completion
83.5pc
82pc
- Aerials won
10.5
16
- Tackles
13
23
- Offsides
3.5
1.5
(All stats provided by WhoScored.com)