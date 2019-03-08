STAT ATTACK: Key facts and figures ahead of Norwich City v Chelsea

Tom Trybull has impressed for City and has the best pass success rate so far this season

Next up in Norwich City's top-flight season is reigning Europa League champions Chelsea. Ahead of Saturday's clash at Carrow Road, here are the vital statistics of both teams.

City were beaten by a Diego Costa goal the last time they went to Stamford Bridge for a league game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images City were beaten by a Diego Costa goal the last time they went to Stamford Bridge for a league game Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

- LAST TIME WE MET

Date: Sat, Nov 21, 2015

Division: Premier League

Result: Chelsea 1 Norwich 0

City's last visit to Stamford Bridge was in the FA Cup in January 2018, drawing a third round replay 1-1 but losing 5-3 on penalties. The last league game was settled by a Diego Costa strike in the 64th minute for the Blues, after City were caught out by a quick free-kick from Cesc Fabregas, easing some of the pressure on Jose Mourinho after a poor run of form.

Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Nick Potts/PA Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PLAYER STATS

- Top scorer

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (4)

Chelsea: Mason Mount (1)

- Most assists

Todd Cantwell (2)

None

- Most tackles per game

Tom Trybull (3)

Emerson (4)

- Best pass success average

Tom Trybull (92.4pc)

Christian Pulisic (90.9pc)

- Key passes pg

Todd Cantwell (4)

Pedro (3.5)

- Shots pg

Teemu Pukki (5)

Mason Mount (3.5)

TEAM STATS (per game)

- Goals

Norwich: 2

Chelsea 0.5

- Shots

13.5

16

- Shots on target

6.5

6

- Possession

53.2pc

51.7pc

- Pass completion

83.5pc

82pc

- Aerials won

10.5

16

- Tackles

13

23

- Offsides

3.5

1.5

(All stats provided by WhoScored.com)