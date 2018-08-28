‘He’s quite vocal when he speaks about players he wants to bring in’ - Norwich City’s recruitment strategy revealed

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott has revealed the hands-on approach Daniel Farke has in identifying new signings.

Scott leads a team of analysts looking for potential players before discussing their findings with sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Farke. Scott revealed how key the German has been in the recruitment process.

“As head of Recruitment, you get a lot of information from Daniel,” said Scott. “He’s quite vocal when he speaks about players he wants to bring in. One of them was Moritz Leitner - he introduced Moritz to us, we watched him and we all backed each other on it. We all work very well together to get to the end-game.

“The recruitment department started its impact last January with the signings of Onel Hernandez and Kenny McLean. They were both players scouted heavily within the recruitment team, which was then backed by the first-team staff. That’s usually how it collates together.

“But in terms of this summer Tim (Krul), Teemu (Pukki), Ben (Marshall) and Emi (Buendia) have all been heavily scouted and put forward by us. Stuart and Daniel will go away and watch the players in-depth as well and we will then meet afterwards to discuss it further to see whether the player fits and whether it works financially. It’s a collective effort.”

Pukki has been arguably the best signing so far in the Webber-Farke regime but Scott revealed their pursuit of the Finnish international wasn’t without its challenges.

“We had quite an awkward situation with Teemu,” he added. “Stuart and I went to watch him play for Brondby and we were sat on the runway ready to board the plane, but the engine failed so we had to go back through security and back home. He scored two that night but luckily we are thorough with our jobs, went back a few weeks later and he scored another two!”

Part of Scott’s remit is to also identify young talent that can be enhanced by City’s academy.

“We are building a strong relationship with the Academy,” Scott told the club’s official website. “The success of Max (Aarons), Jamal (Lewis), Todd (Cantwell), Ben (Godfrey), and James (Maddison) before, there are good players coming through and we need to keep that going. We all know that the prices in football are driving upwards, so we need to produce our own for us to be able to afford to have good players like James. Working with the academy, we work really hard to identify those players and then do our best to recruit, in what is very difficult market.”