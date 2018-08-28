Search

Norwich City transfer rumours: USA striker linked to Canaries

PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 14 January 2019

Could Gyasi Zardes be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Could Gyasi Zardes be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

United States international forward Gyasi Zardes has reportedly attracted interest from a host of English clubs, including Norwich City.

The 27-year-old Columbus Crew star scored 20 goals in 36 Major League Soccer matches last season, as a 3-1 aggregate defeat to New York Red Bulls knocked Columbus out of the play-offs in the quarter-finals.

TeamTalk report that Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield are all looking at Zardes as a potential summer signing, with Norwich, Middlesbrough and Leeds the Championship clubs touted.

Standing at 6ft 2ins tall, the American mostly plays as a central striker but can play wide as well. He has 40 international caps and six goals to his name for the USA but has not featured for his country since helping to win the Gold Cup in the summer of 2017.

However, new US coach Gregg Berhalter – formerly of Columubus – has included Zardes in his first training camp of 2019, which is due to be held this month ahead of friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

The California-born striker previously played for Los Angeles Galaxy, scoring 40 goals in 154 games between 2012 and 2017, helping to win the MLS Cup in 2014 alongside former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane.

The Canaries would struggle to compete if Premier League football is offered to the player but it’s also unlikely that sporting director Stuart Webber will be looking for a striker this month.

With top scorer Teemu Pukki already facing good competition from Jordan Rhodes – who scored the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom – and Dennis Srbeny, City are well stocked in the forward department.

Zardes could be on the radar as a summer option though, with Norwich very much in the promotion race and Rhodes’ loan from Sheffield Wednesday also due to expire at the end of the season.

The Canaries have previously tried their luck with an MLS player, bringing striker Kei Kamara in on loan from Sporting Kansas City in January 2013.

The big forward scored once in 11 Premier League games but that wasn’t enough to earn a permanent move under former manager Chris Hughton, despite his hard work and enthusiastic character.

