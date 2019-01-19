Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira linked with Reading – yet again

Nelson Oliveira has been linked with Reading again Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Nelson Oliveira appears to be starring in his very own version of Groundhog Day, after the Norwich City outcast was once again linked with Reading by a national newspaper.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s the rumour which just will not go away, giving Canaries and Royals fans a sense of déjà vu as the Portugal international is linked with a move to Berkshire for the third transfer window on the spin.

This time it’s the Daily Mirror touting the transfer tale, claiming the new angle is that Reading now have a Portuguese manager who would be interested in the out-of-favour City striker.

Former Rio Ave boss Jose Gomes succeeded Paul Clement at the Madejski Stadium last month and picked up his first win last weekend, winning 2-0 at home against promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

Ahead of the Royals’ game at Derby this afternoon the Mirror claim Gomes is “trying to sign” the former Benfica forward – who Norwich have been trying to move on since last summer – as he tries to get his team out of the relegation zone, with talks said to have started.

Signed from Benfica for around £5m in August 2016, the 27-year-old has scored 20 goals in 70 games for Norwich and proved popular during his first campaign with the club.

However, he publicly disrespected head coach Daniel Farke by waving his shirt in the head coach’s face at Fulham on the opening day of last season, after coming off the bench to score and rescue a 1-1 draw.

He scored eight goals in 40 games under Farke but just one in his last 22, shooting wildly from long distance and seemingly on a different wavelength to his team-mates.

Sporting director Stuart Webber has made it clear since last summer that the player and club want to part ways, with his contract due to run until 2020, but as yet Oliveira has been restricted to three goals in four under-23 games.

One of the striker’s former loan clubs, Swansea, and Turkish club Besiktas have also been linked with January interest and now Reading have entered the mix again.

With Oliveira thought to be one of City’s higher earners, it seems most likely that a loan deal for the remainder of the season would bring a temporary resolution, allowing for a potential summer sale if he can find some form.