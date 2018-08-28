Norwich City transfer rumours: Luton defender back on the radar ahead of deadline day

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke are reportedly looking at Luton youngster Akin Famewo ahead of deadline day Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City have reportedly renewed their interest in young Luton defender Akin Famewo ahead of deadline day.

The Hatters prospect, who can play centrally or at left-back, was reported to have been the subject of a £300,000 bid from the Canaries on deadline day of last year.

However, Famewo ended up joining League Two side Grimsby Town on loan, making 12 appearances – with Grimsby boss Michael Jolley confirming it looked likely Luton would recall the 20-year-old recently.

HITC Sport claim Luton have cut short that season-long loan after accepting an offer from Norwich ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

Famewo made his debut for Luton as a 17-year-old, coming on in the closing stages of a 2-1 home win over Newport in League Two in August 2016.

He has made 13 appearances in total for his parent club, mostly in the Checkatrade Trophy, starting just two league matches.

Famewo stands at six-foot two-inches tall and has been with the Hatters since starting as an under-10 and signed his first professional contract in July 2016, which was extended until 2020 as he joined Grimsby on loan.

Canaries left-back Jamal Lewis was also with Luton as a youngster, before joining Norwich in 2014, while right-back Max Aarons was also with the Hatters until 2016 and U23 defender Ciaren Jones signed professional terms at City last summer after leaving the League One side.

Nathan Jones spoke about Famewo’s prospects last month, shortly before leaving Luton to become the Stoke City manager.

“I hope he’s learned quite a bit,” Jones told Luton Today. “He’s someone here that we’ve renewed his contract, we see having a certain level of talent and ability, but what he goes out to do is to test that.

“His ability, his character, all parts of that, so it’s a good learning curve. Some of the younger ones believe they should be in our first team. Well, if they believe that then that’s very confident and very good, but they have to prove that.

“So if they’re not at our level then we say ‘go and prove that you can dominate at that level’. Without being disrespectful, we’re slightly ahead of Grimsby at the minute.

“So go and dominate at that level and if you do, then we can bring you back into our environment and you’re more ready.

“If that hasn’t happened then we just need to find out why. I won’t say it’s disappointing because it gives us a gauge of where he’s at.”

If the report does turn out to be correct, it’s likely Famewo would join David Wright’s under-23 squad initially, having celebrated his 20th birthday in November.