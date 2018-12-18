Search

Advanced search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Millwall boss cools interest in Norwich City ace

18 December, 2018 - 09:44
Could Ben Marshall be on his way out of Norwich City this January? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Could Ben Marshall be on his way out of Norwich City this January? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Millwall boss Neil Harris insists he has bigger priorities in the January transfer window outside of chasing Norwich City’s Ben Marshall.

The Canaries beat the Lions to the 27-year-old’s signature in the summer in a reported £1.8m deal despite Marshall impressing on loan from Wolves at the Den last season.

“Ben was fantastic for us last season,” Harris told the South London Press. “He brought a wealth of Championship experience and quality as well to the squad – plus personality in the changing room. He is a player we tried to sign in the summer but couldn’t get because Norwich have got bigger finances.

“He is a player and person I admire. But I think at the moment that scoring goals and creating chances is not a problem – that is keeping the ball out of the net at the other end.

“There have been four or five away games where we have gone and dominated – Forest, Reading, Norwich and Preston – and not got the points.

“We are in the top three for creating chances in the division.”

Marshall has struggled to make an impression at Carrow Road and has been linked with a move away next month with Ipswich Town apparently admirers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV shows moment man swipes hundreds of pounds from Ilford carpet shop counter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wetherspoons opening in 2019 set to recruit up to 60 staff

An artists' impression of the planned JD Wetherspoon pub by the Diss Mere. Image: Planning application document
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists