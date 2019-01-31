Search

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

31 January, 2019 - 08:00
Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City have until 11pm to complete permanent signings before the January transfer window shuts.

It’s decision time on deadline day for Norwich City.

Could sporting director Stuart Webber stage one late foray into the transfer market before tonight’s 11pm deadline to strengthen City’s promotion bid?

Ben Marshall’s unexpected loan move to Millwall has left a hole in head coach Daniel Farke’s squad and the German hopes a solution can be found before tonight.

“Perhaps there is a solution we can find in the wide position or full back area,” Farke said before City’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last weekend.

“I am totally happy with the strikers and the central midfielders and centre backs. We don’t need an option there.

“But we could be a bit short on the wings.

“We have to stay awake if there is a possibility.”

