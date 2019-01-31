Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Could City stage a late plunge into the transfer market on deadline day?

31 January, 2019 - 06:00
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has admitted he would like to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer window closing this evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Will Norwich City stick or twist before the January transfer window shuts at 11pm this evening?

That’s the question on every City fan’s lips before attention can be turned to a potentially season-defining clash at leaders Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday.

It looked to be a quiet window from a Canaries perspective with the club primarily concentrating on bringing in youngsters to strengthen their youth set-up.

City announced the signings of Moroccan striker Gassan Ahadme and defender Akin Famewo from Spanish side, Gimnastic de Manresa, and Luton respectively on Tuesday whilst William Hondermarck’s capture from Drogheda was completed earlier this month.

But it looked like the City hierarchy were ready to go with what they had in their promotion drive until head coach Daniel Farke admitted before the draw with Sheffield United that there might be room for one signing.

Ben Marshall’s desire to cut his City spell short and head for Millwall on loan had moved the goalposts and there now appears to be a gap in Farke’s roster.

“If there is no solution then we work further on with this group but it is necessary to search for some options and we will do this until the last hour of the transfer window,” said Farke. “Perhaps there is a solution we can find in the wide position or full back area.

“I am totally happy with the strikers and the central midfielders and centre backs.

“We don’t need an option there. But we could be a bit short on the wings. We have to stay awake if there is a possibility.”

A new face could potentially give everyone a boost for the run-in as City look to stay in the promotion mix. This is now very much a squad in the Farke mould with the last vestiges of the Alex Neil era now all but removed.

Ivo Pinto, signed by City during their doomed Premier League campaign under the Scot, remains part of City’s squad after seeing a move to Turkish side Ankaragücü collapse. The Portuguese full-back has seen first team opportunities curtailed by the emergence of Max Aarons and, with Felix Passlack seen as an able deputy, City have told the 29-year-old he is free to leave. It remains to be seen whether the popular Pinto can secure a move away.

