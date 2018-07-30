Norwich City announce training camp at Tampa Bay - and two lucky fans will be joining them

Published: 3:55 PM July 30, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Match days at Carrow Road next season will see the return of the Tampa Time half time challenge, with the eventual champion winning a trip to Tampa Bay.

Norwich City today announced the continuation of the club's partnership with Visit Tampa Bay as their official destination partner.

As a part of the renewed deal, which includes a mix of advertising, activation and events, Norwich City's first team squad and a select touring party will travel to Tampa Bay during the November international break from November 12-17 for a week-long warm weather training camp.

Visit Tampa Bay President and CEO Santiago C Corrada said: 'We are thrilled to be continuing our successful partnership with Norwich City and excited to be taking it to the next level with the team coming over to work and experience our beautiful destination.'

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber said: 'This is a great opportunity for Daniel Farke to work with the players in a great climate with excellent facilities, when back at home we wouldn't be able to do this in November.

You may also want to watch:

'We're really fortunate to be coming over and thankful to the guys in Tampa for helping us make this happen.

'I'm sure we'll have a great week and go back with some tangible benefits that will help us during the football season.

'It's also a chance to tell the guys in Florida about Norwich City. We'll look forward to working with the Tampa Bay Rowdies when we're there, as well as the local community and hopefully spread the word about Norwich City to the people out there.'

Sam Jeffery, Head of Partnership Activation, said: 'Tampa Bay is an incredible place full of welcoming people, brilliant attractions and top class sports teams.

'Our relationship with Visit Tampa Bay has gone from strength to strength over the last season and we're extremely grateful for their continued support.

'Working with the team over in Tampa Bay to bring our partnership and this winter weather training camp to life has been an enormous pleasure.'

To celebrate the renewal of the partnership, courtesy of Visit Tampa Bay, two fans will be given the chance to be added to the Norwich City touring party heading to Florida in November. Details of the Ultimate Fan Experience competition will be released shortly.

For further information on Visit Tampa Bay please visit www.visittampabay.com