Norwich City fans face changes to train services for the trip to Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 11:26 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 20 January 2020

Wednesday night's Premier League clash will mark the first time that Norwich City have played at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wednesday night's Premier League clash will mark the first time that Norwich City have played at Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

PA Wire/PA Images

A number of changes have been made to rail services for Norwich City's trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Greater Anglia have announced.

Daniel Farke's side will travel down to north London on January 22 for an important Premier League clash with Spurs.

For travelling supporters, it will be the first time visiting their new stadium - Tottenham left White Hart Lane in May 2017 and moved into the new arena in April 2019 after almost two years of playing matches at Wembley.

Canaries fans travelling by train will encounter a changed rail service on the day, with a number of pre-match and post-match services being altered to help cope with the extra demand.

Greater Anglia said: "Pre-match, a normal weekday service will run with selected trains from Liverpool Street, Stratford, Hertford East, Bishops Stortford and Cambridge stopping additionally at Northumberland Park station from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Canaries fans travelling by train will encounter a changed rail service on the day, with a number of pre-match and post-match services being altered to help cope with the extra demand. Picture: Sonya Duncan.Canaries fans travelling by train will encounter a changed rail service on the day, with a number of pre-match and post-match services being altered to help cope with the extra demand. Picture: Sonya Duncan.

"Post-match, trains will be strengthened from 9.15pm with services to the above stations also stopping additionally at Northumberland Park.

"Some longer trains will also operate from Liverpool Street and Stratford to Southend Victoria, Colchester and stations beyond."

You may also want to watch:

A queueing system will be in operation at Northumberland Park post-match, so rail users may face some lengthy waiting times at this station.

The last Premier League match between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.The last Premier League match between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Northbound trains leaving Liverpool Street between 9.05pm and 11.15pm may leave up to four minutes earlier than previously scheduled.

Passengers are also advised to keep track of regular service updates via Greater Anglia's Twitter account.

The following services have also been amended:

-4.56pm Liverpool Street to Broxbourne will not stop at Enfield Lock.

-5.26pm Liverpool Street to Broxbourne will not stop at Enfield Lock and Waltham Cross.

-5.56pm Liverpool Street to Broxbourne will not stop at Waltham Cross.

-6.26pm Liverpool Street to Broxbourne will not stop at Enfield Lock and Waltham Cross.

-6.56pm Liverpool Street to Hertford East will not stop at Enfield Lock and Waltham Cross.

