Borussia Dortmund mock up Norwich City ‘yellow wall’ ahead of Wigan clash

The traveling Norwich fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at the New York Stadium, Rotherham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd. Paul Chesterton

German giants Borussia Dortmund have thrown their support behind Norwich City’s bid to create a “yellow wall” in the match at Wigan next month.

Despite the game being moved to a midday kick-off by Sky Sports, City fans have snapped up all 5,000 tickets made available for the match in Greater Manchester on Sunday, April 14.

With such a strong turn out, the club is hoping Canaries’ supporters will form their own ‘yellow wall’ - a display of support made famous by the German club.

The idea is for the away fans to pack out the stand while wearing NCFC’s signature yellow, a colour they have in common with Dortmund, to create a spectacle of unity and support.

The official Norwich City FC account tweeted: “5am leave from Carrow Road, 454-mile round trip, 5,000 tickets sold out. “Unbelievable effort, #ncfc fans. We cannot wait to see that yellow wall at the DW Stadium on April 14!”

The official Borussia Dortmund account responded with a thinking face emoji which made the Norwich account ask “are we not allowed a yellow wall too?” with a crying emoji.

This led the Germans to tweet a photo with the NCFC letters superimposed on its own yellow wall during a Champions League match.

The Canaries are currently four points clear at the top of the Championship table with eight games remaining, ahead of a trip to play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough on Saturday (5.30pm).

Two of City’s last three matches have been shown live by Sky Sports and the Boro battle is the first of five consecutive televised games, including the Wigan match.

That is set to be the biggest away following since October 2017, when 8,773 supporters followed Norwich to north London to face Arsenal in the League Cup fourth round, which ended in a 2-1 defeat in extra-time.