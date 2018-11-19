Search

Norwich City star could face England in Nations League finals after playing part in thrilling comeback

19 November, 2018 - 11:32
Timm Klose helped Switzerland to a 5-2 win over Belgium on Sunday evening. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City defender Timm Klose could be coming up against England next summer in the Uefa Nations League finals.

Klose featured for the full 90 minutes to win his 17th cap as the Swiss came from 2-0 down to beat world number one ranked side Belgium 5-2.

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract at Carrow Road in the summer, has been on the bench for his country’s last five matches but he was given the nod in Lucerne. Klose’s last start for Switzerland, before Sunday evening, came in October 2016 during a 2-1 win over Andorra.

Belgium looked like they had taken an unassailable lead early on thanks to Thorgan Hazard’s brace.

However, Ricardo Rodriguez smashed home a penalty before Haris Seferovic bagged his own double to make it 3-2 at half-time. Switzerland knew they had to beat the Belgians, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in the summer, by two clear goals and they duly delivered this, and some, in the second half as Nico Elvedi and Seferovic’s third completed a memorable victory.

Switzerland will now play in next June’s Nations League semi-final against hosts Portugal, England or whoever progresses out of France and the Netherlands.

