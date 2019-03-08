Norwich City confirm Carrow Road exit of striker Nelson Oliveira to join AEK Athens

Out-of-favour Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira has left Carrow Road to join AEK Athens.

Norwich City confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the Portuguese player had moved to the Greek side on a permanent basis.

Oliveira had long been out of favour at Norwich and was not expected to feature again under head coach Daniel Farke, with sporting director Stuart Webber revealing they had expected the Portugal international to leave last summer.

However, he did not end up leaving until January and then scored three goals in 10 games of an injury-hit spell with Championship club Reading.

During that loan spell, he scored against Ipswich Town, but suffered facial injuries after a challenge by former Tractor Boy Tyrone Mings.

Despite Oliveira having been pictured training with one of the Berkshire side's fitness coaches ahead of pre-season, but the club is under a 'soft transfer embargo'.

And AEK Athens have stepped in to sign the striker whose Carrow Road career started so promisingly, with fellow Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso aware of his compatriot's ability.

The former Benfica striker, had last featured for the Canaries on the final day of the 2017/18 season, in a 5-1 defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday.

The last of his 19 league goals came in a 2-2 draw away at Wolves that season, a speculative long-distance effort which eluded former Norwich City keeper John Ruddy to grab a stoppage time equaliser.

The ex-Swansea and Nottingham Forest loan star had joined Norwich City for an undisclosed fee in August 2016 and went on to make 65 league appearances.

The 27-year-old netted 11 league goals in his first season, including a hat-trick against Derby County, but Farke dropped him for the first game of the 2017/18 season.

Oliveira came off the bench against Fulham and scored, defiantly removing his shirt in front of Farke in the Norwich dug-out.

He went on to score eight Championship goals that season, but the incident at Craven Cottage was considered by many supporters to be a tipping point in his relationship with the head coach.

Norwich have Teemu Pukki and Josip Drmic as front-line striker options for the Premier League and Republic of Ireland U21 international Adam Idah will be hoping for first team chances after his showings in the pre-season tour of Germany.