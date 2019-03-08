Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

'Got, got, need' fever hits Facebook as group set up for Norwich City sticker swaps

PUBLISHED: 17:10 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 08 October 2019

Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Would you trade Teemu Pukki for Chris Sutton? Or perhaps draft in Martin Peters to replace Wes Hoolahan?

These are the types of deals being made in Norwich and beyond at the moment - with no elements of time travel and not a DeLorean in sight.

With stickers flying off the shelves and collections taking shape, the words 'got, got, need' are starting to reverberate around Norwich City supporters.

Since the launch three weeks ago, more than 12,000 packets of Norwich City stickers have been snapped up by keen collectors, meaning, inevitably swap piles will be growing.

But rather than allowing these to gather dust and take up space, fans are embracing the 21st Century methods of swapsies, taking the social media to help each other complete their collections.

A Facebook group devoted solely to swapping the collectable stickers, launched by this newspaper in partnership with Norwich City Football Club, is closing in on 200 members.

You may also want to watch:

Here, deals are being made left, right and centre, with all the twists and turns of a transfer deadline day in the Premier League - though without millions of pounds changing hands.

Collectors have taken to sharing how they are getting on with their books and helping one another sift through those disappointing gots and much-welcome needs.

Meanwhile, fans wishing to do their dealings face to face have two opportunities coming up to recreate those playground days.

Two swap shops have been scheduled to take place in the city, including one at the Norwich City fan hub on London Street.

This particular event, which will take place on Tuesday, October 22 between 11am and 1pm, will be followed by appearances from two first team places between 1pm and 2pm.

The following day, a second swap shop will be held on level one of the Castle Quarter between 12pm and 3pm.

David Freezer, chief NCFC writer, said: "Next to the initial excitement of opening that very first packet, there are few things about sticker collecting more fun than the all important swaps.

"We all remember sifting through piles of swaps saying 'got got got' and the buzz of finally spotting a 'need'. These swap shops are the closest thing to transfer deadline day itself, so get stuck in."

Most Read

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Morston Hall, near Holt retained their Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide. Picture: Good Hotel Guide

Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays in Drayton is one of many in the region to be saved from closure. Picture: James Bass © 2009 (01603) 772434

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

Fifth arrest over Thetford killing

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Car runs red light at notorious junction

Dashcam footage has shown a driver suddenly run a red light at an accident hotpsot on at A12 in Lowestoft.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists