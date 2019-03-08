'Got, got, need' fever hits Facebook as group set up for Norwich City sticker swaps

Year Six children at Firside Junior School enjoying opening the NCFC stickers to collect by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. From left, Brodie, Darcey and William. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Would you trade Teemu Pukki for Chris Sutton? Or perhaps draft in Martin Peters to replace Wes Hoolahan?

These are the types of deals being made in Norwich and beyond at the moment - with no elements of time travel and not a DeLorean in sight.

With stickers flying off the shelves and collections taking shape, the words 'got, got, need' are starting to reverberate around Norwich City supporters.

Since the launch three weeks ago, more than 12,000 packets of Norwich City stickers have been snapped up by keen collectors, meaning, inevitably swap piles will be growing.

But rather than allowing these to gather dust and take up space, fans are embracing the 21st Century methods of swapsies, taking the social media to help each other complete their collections.

A Facebook group devoted solely to swapping the collectable stickers, launched by this newspaper in partnership with Norwich City Football Club, is closing in on 200 members.

Here, deals are being made left, right and centre, with all the twists and turns of a transfer deadline day in the Premier League - though without millions of pounds changing hands.

Collectors have taken to sharing how they are getting on with their books and helping one another sift through those disappointing gots and much-welcome needs.

Meanwhile, fans wishing to do their dealings face to face have two opportunities coming up to recreate those playground days.

Two swap shops have been scheduled to take place in the city, including one at the Norwich City fan hub on London Street.

This particular event, which will take place on Tuesday, October 22 between 11am and 1pm, will be followed by appearances from two first team places between 1pm and 2pm.

The following day, a second swap shop will be held on level one of the Castle Quarter between 12pm and 3pm.

David Freezer, chief NCFC writer, said: "Next to the initial excitement of opening that very first packet, there are few things about sticker collecting more fun than the all important swaps.

"We all remember sifting through piles of swaps saying 'got got got' and the buzz of finally spotting a 'need'. These swap shops are the closest thing to transfer deadline day itself, so get stuck in."