Video

Got, got, got, got - NEED! The very first official Norwich City sticker album

The official Norwich City sticker album is available from Friday, September 13. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The first ever official Norwich City sticker album goes on sale this Friday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These will be the thoughts of every single Norwich City fan over the next few months as the first ever official sticker album is launched.

This newspaper has teamed up with the Carrow Road club to release an album dedicated solely to the Canaries, the club's best moments, players and managers.

From Friday, September 13 the album will be on sale at newsagents all over the county and the club's official shops, for the unbelievable price of just £1.

Then from Monday, September 30 you will be able to get your hands on sticker packs of five, also for £1.

The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The launch of the Norwich City Football Club sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "We're very excited to be launching a project that we hope City fans of all ages will love.

"It always seemed strange that given the popularity of both football and the club, a sticker album had never been released.

"Fortunately, the powers that be at Carrow Road agreed, the vision became a reality and several months of hard work by our staff and those at Norwich City began.

"As a massive City fan and father-of-two I can't wait to get collecting with the children and filling up the album - I hope all Canaries fans, young and old, will feel the same."

The official Norwich City sticker book. The official Norwich City sticker book.

Norwich City's chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, added: "We're really pleased to launch what is a unique product for this football club.

"We jumped at the chance to partner with Archant on this, and are very excited to get the sticker book out there for the fans. We think it's a fantastic product, and can't wait for it to go on sale on Friday.

"So many of us, including myself, grew up with sticker books and collecting and swapping stickers, and it's still a big part of football culture.

"Whether you're an adult or a kid, if you're a Norwich fan then you'll love this."

The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #33 - Teemu Pukki The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #33 - Teemu Pukki

There are 230 stickers to collect, including 10 shinies depicting great moments from the club's history.

You may also want to watch:

The book is split into sections, which include the current first team, Canary kits through the years, goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and managers.

The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #174 - Justin Fashanu The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #174 - Justin Fashanu

Our shiny collection

There are 230 stickers to collect but it is the shiny collection that will get fans most excited.

We selected 10 magic moments from City's illustrious history for our group of shinies…

The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #66 - Ron Ashman The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #66 - Ron Ashman

1. Jeremy Goss's iconic volley against Bayern Munich in 1993

2. Steve Bruce celebrating sending City to Wembley with the winner against Ipswich Town in 1985

3. Grant Holt savouring the moment of City's 5-1 win at Portman Road in 2011

4. Darren Huckerby's official unveiling as a permanent City signing over Christmas 2003

The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #214 - Mike Walker The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #214 - Mike Walker

5. Russell Martin lifting the 2015 play-off final trophy after a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough

6. Duncan Forbes putting in the hard yards in pre-season training over Mousehold Heath

7. Ken Brown lifting the Division Two title in front of supporters at City Hall in 1986

8. Iwan Roberts scoring in the 2002 play-off final against Birmingham

The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #122 - Ruel Fox The official Norwich City sticker book: sticker #122 - Ruel Fox

9. Grant Hanley leads the promotion parade after winning the Championship title

10. Dave Watson lifting the League Cup after victory over Sunderland in 1985