How Norwich City fans could watch matches for nothing on Amazon Prime

Norwich City fans could be able to watch the team free on Amazon Prime when they return to Villa Park in December Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans will get the chance to watch two of the club's Premier League fixtures free of charge - if they sign up for an Amazon Prime trial.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amazon Prime's December fixtures (Picture: Amazon Prime) Amazon Prime's December fixtures (Picture: Amazon Prime)

The broadcaster announced on Friday it would be screening 20 matches exclusively live in December - one set in midweek and one over the Boxing Day period.

With Amazon Prime saying it had no plans to end free trial periods, it means Norwich's trips to Southampton on Wednesday December 4 and to Aston Villa - the scene of May's title-winning party - on Boxing Day can be seen for nothing.

The online streaming service offers a month's free subscription to new users, who are then able to cancel should they not wish to continue paying the subscription fees, which are either an annual payment of £79.99 a year or £7.99 per month.

Existing users will be able to access the games at no extra cost.

Two Norwich City matches are among those being shown live on Amazon Prime in December Photo: Amazon Two Norwich City matches are among those being shown live on Amazon Prime in December Photo: Amazon

Amazon will be showing every single Premier League game during the midweek fixtures and on Boxing Day and have also confirmed they are going to have full commentary, presenting and pundit teams at every single one of their games, instead of a central hub just focusing on one main match.

Names of presenters are not yet being made available, but Amazon hopes to announce them in due course.

Southampton's former Norwich City forward Nathan Redmond Photo: PA Southampton's former Norwich City forward Nathan Redmond Photo: PA

You may also want to watch: