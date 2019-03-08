Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here

How Norwich City fans could watch matches for nothing on Amazon Prime

PUBLISHED: 09:39 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 16 June 2019

Norwich City fans could be able to watch the team free on Amazon Prime when they return to Villa Park in December Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans could be able to watch the team free on Amazon Prime when they return to Villa Park in December Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans will get the chance to watch two of the club's Premier League fixtures free of charge - if they sign up for an Amazon Prime trial.

Amazon Prime's December fixtures (Picture: Amazon Prime)Amazon Prime's December fixtures (Picture: Amazon Prime)

The broadcaster announced on Friday it would be screening 20 matches exclusively live in December - one set in midweek and one over the Boxing Day period.

With Amazon Prime saying it had no plans to end free trial periods, it means Norwich's trips to Southampton on Wednesday December 4 and to Aston Villa - the scene of May's title-winning party - on Boxing Day can be seen for nothing.

The online streaming service offers a month's free subscription to new users, who are then able to cancel should they not wish to continue paying the subscription fees, which are either an annual payment of £79.99 a year or £7.99 per month.

Existing users will be able to access the games at no extra cost.

Two Norwich City matches are among those being shown live on Amazon Prime in December Photo: AmazonTwo Norwich City matches are among those being shown live on Amazon Prime in December Photo: Amazon

Amazon will be showing every single Premier League game during the midweek fixtures and on Boxing Day and have also confirmed they are going to have full commentary, presenting and pundit teams at every single one of their games, instead of a central hub just focusing on one main match.

Names of presenters are not yet being made available, but Amazon hopes to announce them in due course.

Southampton's former Norwich City forward Nathan Redmond Photo: PASouthampton's former Norwich City forward Nathan Redmond Photo: PA

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police patrols continue after spate of objects thrown at cars

Police patrols are continuing on the A143 and A146. Picture: Norfolk Police

Chris Lakey: The Norwich City fixtures that prove a rethink is required

Russell Martin celebrates scoring for Norwich the last time City played at Anfield. It ended 1-1 - what chance of a repeat? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former garden designer to throw open his gates to raise money to help mental health patients

Nigel Boldero will open his garden gates. PIcture: Nigel Boldero

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police called to Bowthorpe after gathering of 100 cars sparks complaints

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries weigh up £5m striker swoop

Norwich City have been linked with Strasbourg striker Nuno da Costa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Family ignore warning signs and are caught picnicking at recent cliff fall spot

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Lifeboat called to help kite surfer not wearing lifejacket

Hunstanton lifeboat was called to help a kitesurfer in difficulty. Picture: RNLI

More than 4,500 drivers caught by community speedwatch in west Norfolk

Volunteers caught 4,500 speeding drivers in West Norfolk last year Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists