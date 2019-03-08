Search

Can you name the Norwich City players who last won seven straight league games?

PUBLISHED: 13:56 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 01 April 2019

Norwich City celebrate promotion in 2004 Picture: Archant

Norwich City celebrate promotion in 2004 Picture: Archant

WWWWWWW looks like the result of dropping something on your keyboard. But it is actually one of the formulae for Norwich City’s title-winning seasons.

Norwich City manager Ken Brown shows off the 1986 Division Two trophy Picture: ArchantNorwich City manager Ken Brown shows off the 1986 Division Two trophy Picture: Archant

On the last two occasions that they topped the second tier, the Canaries staged a surge of at least seven straight wins on the way to trophy glory.

And the current crop have just posted lucky number seven in a row: those who do not fear the jinx might detect an omen.

In 1985/86, the team overseen by Ken Brown powered past seven in a row to post 10 wins from November 23 1985 when they beat Grimsby 3-2 at home, until January 25 1986 when they defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 away.

Then in 2003/04, Nigel Worthington’s players won seven league games in a row from March 27 2004 against Stoke at home (1-0) until May 1 2004 against Preston at home (3-2).

Chris Woods Picture: ArchantChris Woods Picture: Archant

Brown’s and Worthington’s charges went on to win the title and gain promotion to the top flight.

Like Daniel Farke’s 2019 vintage, their success was built on the firm foundations of unchanging starting line-ups. They tripped off the tongue then, but can you name them now?

