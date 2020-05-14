Search

Norwich City legend starts work as NHS responder

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 May 2020

City legend Darren Huckerby has revealed details of his first NHS shift on Twitter. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby has told about his first home visit as an NHS volunteer.

The speedy winger said on Twitter he did his first ever NHS responders job on Wednesday May, 13.

During his shift, the City legend picked up a prescription for an older lady who was feeling depressed as she had not left the house in seven weeks.

Former City player Darren Huckerby shared details of NHS shift on Twitter. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdFormer City player Darren Huckerby shared details of NHS shift on Twitter. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He bought her a bunch of flowers to cheer her up.

The full tweet said: “Did my First NHS responders job yesterday, old lady hasn’t been out the house for 7 weeks, said she’s started to feel depressed, so got her a bunch of flowers with her tablets. Still a long way to go with this virus, stay sensible, remember it’s probably worse for someone else!”

