Norwich City legend starts work as NHS responder
PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 14 May 2020
Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby has told about his first home visit as an NHS volunteer.
The speedy winger said on Twitter he did his first ever NHS responders job on Wednesday May, 13.
During his shift, the City legend picked up a prescription for an older lady who was feeling depressed as she had not left the house in seven weeks.
He bought her a bunch of flowers to cheer her up.
The full tweet said: “Did my First NHS responders job yesterday, old lady hasn’t been out the house for 7 weeks, said she’s started to feel depressed, so got her a bunch of flowers with her tablets. Still a long way to go with this virus, stay sensible, remember it’s probably worse for someone else!”
