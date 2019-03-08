Norwich City transfer rumour: Canaries, Leeds and Leicester interested in defender

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City have been linked with a move for Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds and Leicester are also interested in Happe.

Described as "one of the hottest prospects outside the Premier League", Happe is coming off the back of a season which ended with Leyton Orient promoted from the National League into League Two.

Happe is a 20-year-old defender who made 20 appearances at centre-back for the table-toppers.

The London-born player's expires next summer, which could force the Os to consider a sale - more attractive to them if he is loaned back for the new season.