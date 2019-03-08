Norwich City transfer rumour: Croatian defender on the radar for Canaries?

Domagoj Vida - rumoured to be a Norwich City target Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Norwich City have been linked with a move for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida.

The 30-year-old Besiktas defender is said to have been the subject of a 10 million Euros bid from City, which has been rejected by the Turkish club.

Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik says Wolves have already made a bigger offer, but that if City went back with a higher bid it would be considered.

Vida's contract expires in June 2022 and he is reportedly happy to stay with Besiktas, but will decide on his next move after the international break.

Wolves were previously linked with the former Dynamo Kiev player following his performances in last summer's World Cup.

Fanatik say Vida's future is likely to be discussed by the club's board this week.

Verdict: Certainly has the pedigree, but at 30 years old might not tick the age box at Carrow Road. Also, if 10 million Euros isn't enough, then he could well be out of the price range - and with Wolves said to be long-time admirers, the Molineux hierarchy would have a financial advantage, with regards to transfer fee and salary.