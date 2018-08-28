Search

Norwich City release young midfielders

PUBLISHED: 16:26 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 February 2019

Adam Phillips has been released by Norwich City.

Devonte Aransibia has been released by Norwich City.

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City Under-23s stars Adam Phillips and Devonte Aransibia have had their contracts cancelled by mutual consent.

Devonte Aransibia has been released by Norwich City. Picture: ArchantDevonte Aransibia has been released by Norwich City. Picture: Archant

Phillips joined City in July 2017 after being released by Liverpool where he was once thought of as a potential successor to Steven Gerrard at the heart of the Reds’ midfield.

However, it didn’t work out of him at Anfield and he also found it difficult to make the senior breakthrough with City, failing to ever make a senior appearance.

He once featured on the bench in the Canaries’ win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup last season. Loan moves to Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical didn’t see the midfielder gain the first team experience anticipated.

Aransibia joined City as an under-14 and came through the ranks at the club, before joining Billericay Town on loan in December. His loan deal with the Essex side was extended at the start of last month after he had made 10 development appearances for City’s Under-23s this season.

“Everyone at Norwich City would like to thank Adam and Devonte for their service to the club and wish them all the very best for the future,” said a statement on the Norwich City website.

