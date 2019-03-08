Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

Norwich City fans hold up a banner that says it all, as their club earns promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City will celebrate promotion to the Premier League with a civic reception and parade on Bank Holiday Monday, followed by the Wesley Hoolahan and Russell Martin celebration match at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City fans before the game against Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd Norwich City fans before the game against Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Here's all you need to know about the celebrations planned for May 6:

City Hall

The day will start at City Hall just after 9am, with Community Sports Foundation trustee and broadcaster Jake Humphrey opening the event from the balcony.

Players and staff will then step out onto the balcony for interviews with Jake from 9.30am to 10.30am.

An accessible viewing area for fans with disabilities will be situated opposite City Hall and any fans who would like to arrange access are asked to contact the Club's Supporter Liaison Officer, Stephen Graham, in advance by emailing stephen.graham@canaries.co.uk or by calling 01603 721902 option 1.

Picture: Matthew Usher. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The Parade

The celebratory parade will start at 11am from Theatre Street.

The route will take the team down Red Lion Street, Upper King Street and Tombland, ending at Palace Street at around 12.15pm.

Road Closures

In order for the parade to take place, the following road closures will be in place:

6am – 1pm Bethel Street

St Peters Street

8am – 1pm Agricultural Hall Plain

Guildhall Hill

Gaol Hill

Malthouse Road

Market Avenue

You may also want to watch:

Palace Street

Rampant Horse Street

Red Lion Street

Theatre Street

Upper King Street

Wes v Russ Match

Prior to kick-off at 2.30pm, the First Team squad and coaching staff will complete a final pitch parade at Carrow Road to thank fans for their support this season.

The Wes and Russ celebration match will then kick-off at 3pm, with Simon Thomas and Jake Humphrey confirmed as the managers of the teams.

A host of former and current City stars are returning for the game, and both sides will wear the 2011-12 Premier League Norwich City kit – Team Wes lining up in green and Team Russ wearing yellow.

Proceeds from the match will go to Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation, as well as the players' chosen charities. Wes will be supporting Stepping Stones of Norwich and Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, while Russ will be supporting the Russell Martin Foundation and Crohn's and Colitis UK.

Tickets

Tickets for the game are available to purchase from the ticket office at Carrow Road until 2pm on Saturday, May 4.

Tickets are priced as:

Adults £10

16-18s £5

Under-16s £1

Call 01603 721902 (option 1) or visit the ticket office.

Parking

Parking will be available throughout the day at County Hall, with the car park opening at 7am. The cost will be £6, available to pay on the day, and any profits will be kindly donated to the Community Sports Foundation.