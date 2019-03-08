Promotion chips served up at market stall to mark Canaries success

Lucy's Fish and Chips is serving up chips shaped like shirts and trophies to mark promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Archant Archant

As Norwich City prepare for their return to the Premier League there is a special celebration being served up at the city market.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lucy's Fish and Chips is serving up chips shaped like shirts and trophies to mark promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Archant Lucy's Fish and Chips is serving up chips shaped like shirts and trophies to mark promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Archant

At Lucy's Fish and Chips portions of chips will be garnished with two new additions this weekend - a football shirt and trophy to mark the Canaries' promotion success.

The team have bought in special potato cutters to create the unique chips for Bank Holiday Monday, to coincide with the promotion parade through the city.

Owner of Lucy's Fish and Chip Barclay Gray, 50, said the idea had been two or three weeks in the making.

You may also want to watch:

“We have done hearts for Valentine's Day at that time of the year, and we were thinking what we could do for this special day,” he said.

He said they were just waiting until Norwich City clinched promotion before they bought the cutters in, and both stalls should be selling the shirts and trophies as the city celebrates.

“Because the potatoes this year are quite small we are trying to pick up the biggest potatoes we can to fit in the cutters,” he added.

Mr Gray said the market is “really thriving again”, and he expected a good footfall on Monday.

The stall will be open from 10am to 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday.