Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for trip to in-form Preston

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media ahead of his team's trip to Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

There’s little time to dwell on the latest East Anglian derby success for Norwich City, with head coach Daniel Farke speaking to the media this lunchtime ahead of a trip to Preston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Championship leaders and their supporters are set for one of their longest trips of the season, making a journey of around 240 miles for Wednesday night’s match at Deepdale.

Farke’s team continued their fine form with a comfortable 3-0 victory over local rivals Ipswich on Sunday, leaving Paul Lambert’s struggling side bottom of the table and nine points adrift of safety.

The game brings another reunion with a former manager, with Alex Neil’s team sitting 14th and seemingly set for a mid-table finish, 10 points adrift of the play-off places and 14 clear of the bottom three.

North End are unbeaten in five matches though, following up wins at QPR and Stoke with a 0-0 home draw with Derby, then winning 2-1 at local rivals Bolton on Saturday.

They have only won one of their last six home matches though and face a Norwich team who have lost just one of their last 19 matches in the league.

That includes a club record of 13 away games unbeaten, following a superb 3-1 win over promotion rivals Leeds in their last trip.

• See above for all the key lines from Farke’s press conference