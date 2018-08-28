Norwich City pair Klose and Pukki emerge unscathed after international duty

Norwich City defender Timm Klose was part of the Switzerland team which stunned Belgium 5-2 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke looks to have no new injury worries for the resumption of Championship duties following the international break.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While the City boss and a number of players were across the Atlantic in Tampa for a winter break, some of his big stars were on international duty in the Uefa Nations League.

Star striker Teemu Pukki played the full 90 minutes for Finland, who lost 2-0 in Hungary on Sunday night, while centre-half Timm Klose played the whole of a stunning performance by Switzerland, who beat Belgium 5-2.

Farke – who takes City to Swansea on Saturday – had urged Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill to spare young left-back Jamal Lewis a busy workload – and got what he wanted, with the youngster rested for Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Austria.

“They have played virtually every game for their clubs this season,” said O’Neill, also explaining the absence of young keeper Billy Peacock-Farrell.

“They have obviously played a lot of international football as well and I didn’t think there was any point putting them in. It is just an opportunity to give them a wee rest.”

Lewis’ club-mate, goalkeeper Michael McGovern, was an unused substitute.

Full-back Max Aarons played the full 90 minutes as England U19s made it two wins from two games in Euro qualifying on Saturday, with a 3-1 victory over Iceland. City were also represented in the Iceland team, with Atli Barkarson playing the full 90 and Isak Thorvaldsson on for just over an hour.

The Under-19s are in action again on Tuesday night when they face Turkey.

Promising Academy prospect Adam Idah scored again for the Republic of Ireland Under-18s after coming on as a half-time sub, but England scored three times in the final 15 minutes for a 3-1 win in a four-team invitational tournament in Spain on Saturday. Idah could be involved again on Monday, with the Under-18s facing the Netherlands, whole the young Iceland team face Moldova.