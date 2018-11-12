Get exclusive content in our new Norwich City Pink Un app

Receive exclusive Norwich City articles, videos and images straight to your phone with the new Pink Un app. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

The Pink Un app features exclusive articles and videos from our writers and columnists focusing on everything that happens at Carrow Road directly on your phone.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The app is full of exclusive content straight to your phone including:

• Live video From Colney following the pre-match press conference.

• Go behind the scenes on matchdays as our reporters bring you exclusive videos from every Norwich City game.

• Join Norwich City reporter Paddy Davitt for Sunday brunch as he brings you a detailed analysis from the weekend’s fixture.

• Columns from Norwich City legend Iwan Roberts and match commentator Chris Goreham - not available anywhere else online

• Extended match galleries featuring hundreds of the best images from every Norwich City game - much more than you will find anywhere else

• Access to Norwich City’s thriving fan community with the ability to post and share your own content on the Fan Wall, fan-to-fan friending and direct messaging.

Don’t miss out - download it on the AppStore and Google Play