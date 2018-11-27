Norwich City transfer rumours: City youngsters set for Holland loan move

Adam Phillips looks set for Dordrect. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City youngsters Adam Phillips and Simon Power are set to join Dordrecht on loan according to a report in Holland.

Simon Power could be set to join Dordrecht on loan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Simon Power could be set to join Dordrecht on loan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Canaries pair are set to follow in the footsteps of Savvas Mourgos, whose loan spell with the Eerste Divisie side was cut short after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

It is also rumoured in the report that a third player could join as City look to get some of their youngsters out to gain senior experience.

Phillips was originally signed after being released by Liverpool in the summer of 2017. Last season he was sent out on loan to Cambridge United but saw first team chances restricted whilst a loan move to Hamilton earlier this summer was cancelled after just two appearances.

Power signed for City in January on an 18-month deal after impressing for University College Dublin.

Dordrect are currently struggling second from bottom in the Dutch second tier.