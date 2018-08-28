Search

Norwich City could come up against old boys David Marshall and Chris Martin

PUBLISHED: 14:12 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 27 November 2018

Chris Martin up against Jonny Evans at Old Trafford in 2011 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chris Martin up against Jonny Evans at Old Trafford in 2011 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited; info@focus-images.co.uk; +44814 482222

Norwich City could come up against a pair of old boys at Hull City.

Chris Martin in action against Wigan in a pre-season friendly in 2009 Picture: ArchantChris Martin in action against Wigan in a pre-season friendly in 2009 Picture: Archant

Goalkeeper David Marshall and striker Chris Martin are both on the Tigers books.

Keeper Marshall joined Hull from Cardiff City in the summer of 2016 while Martin joined on loan from Derby County in August.

Martin came through the ranks at Carrow Road and made his debut in January, 2007, pressed into service by then manager Peter Grant. He was an almost instant hit, scoring five goals – four in consecutive appearances – before the end of the season.

However, although Marshall joined City on loan in January 2007 and made his move permanent in the summer, the pair rarely started a game together – Marshall suffered an ankle injury in an FA Cup tie at Chelsea and was sidelined for most of the rest of the campaign, so the pair never appeared in a Championship starting XI.

David Marshall clears during a game against Watford at Carrow Road Picture: ArchantDavid Marshall clears during a game against Watford at Carrow Road Picture: Archant

Marshall was the regular number one the following season, but Martin fell out of favour - the Scotland international team-mates started just three league games together.

The following season, 2008-09, was Marshall’s last before he joined Cardiff, while Martin was sent out on loan to Luton Town along with Michael Spillane – the description of them by manager Glenn Roeder as ‘Tweedledee and Tweedledum’ still hanging over their heads.

Martin also had loan spells at Crystal Palace, Swindon and Derby, which became permanent in May 2013. The Rams have loaned him to Fulham, Reading and, now, Hull City – meaning that, despite having played for eight different clubs, he has been permanent at only two – City and Derby.

While Scotland appearances appear to be in the past for 30-year-old Martin, Marshall, at 33, is still being touted for at least a place in the squad.

Marshall has played in all of Hull’s 18 Championship games, shipping 26 goals. Martin has started seven league games and come on as a sub in four others, but has yet to score for the Tigers.

Live

