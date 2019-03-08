Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

“Mayor” Kenny McLean announces his first new law for Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:03 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 May 2019

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

The new, self-declared Mayor of Norwich Kenny McLean has announced that today is a Bank Holiday.

In his first public proclamation, the Norwich City midfielder - who announced he was the city Mayor on the balcony of City Hall during the promotion celebrations yesterday - tweeted: “I've decided today is now a bank holiday!! Enjoy!!”

MORE: The day Kenny became a true City legend

It promises to be the first of many new laws that McLean is planning to bring in, after he said yesterday: “I make the laws, what do you want?”

McLean ensured Canaries legend status when he took to the balcony to be interviewed by Jake Humphrey, holding a bootle of booze, ringing the crier's bell and wearing the Mayor's feathered hat.

With the parade acting as an inauguration of sorts, his new civic title was also online after a quick-thinking fan updated his Wikipedia entry. As well as describing the midfielder's career, his profile read: “He is also the current Mayor of Norwich.”

But the line was deleted from his Wikipedia page before midday.

■ What is the next law you'd like Mayor McLean to pass? Email steve.downes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Road blocked due to house fire in north Norfolk

The junction of Red Barn Lane, and East Beckham Road, in East Beckham. Photo: Google

A celebration that will live long in the memory

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Norwich-based Kettle crisps’ owner reportedly considering selling brand

Kettle Foods factory. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Killer ash tree disease which took root in Norfolk could cost the UK £15bn, says study

Ash trees at Ashwellthorpe. Picture: James Bass

Reggae Legends review: Some of the finest reggae artists of all time

Reggae Legends at The Waterfront in Norwich. Picture: David Warman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists