“Mayor” Kenny McLean announces his first new law for Norwich

The new, self-declared Mayor of Norwich Kenny McLean has announced that today is a Bank Holiday.

I've decided today is now a bank holiday!! Enjoy!!

Regards, mayor — Kenny McLean (@kennymclean66) May 7, 2019

In his first public proclamation, the Norwich City midfielder - who announced he was the city Mayor on the balcony of City Hall during the promotion celebrations yesterday - tweeted: “I've decided today is now a bank holiday!! Enjoy!!”

It promises to be the first of many new laws that McLean is planning to bring in, after he said yesterday: “I make the laws, what do you want?”

McLean ensured Canaries legend status when he took to the balcony to be interviewed by Jake Humphrey, holding a bootle of booze, ringing the crier's bell and wearing the Mayor's feathered hat.

With the parade acting as an inauguration of sorts, his new civic title was also online after a quick-thinking fan updated his Wikipedia entry. As well as describing the midfielder's career, his profile read: “He is also the current Mayor of Norwich.”

But the line was deleted from his Wikipedia page before midday.

