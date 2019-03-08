“Mayor” Kenny McLean announces his first new law for Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:03 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 May 2019
The new, self-declared Mayor of Norwich Kenny McLean has announced that today is a Bank Holiday.
In his first public proclamation, the Norwich City midfielder - who announced he was the city Mayor on the balcony of City Hall during the promotion celebrations yesterday - tweeted: “I've decided today is now a bank holiday!! Enjoy!!”
It promises to be the first of many new laws that McLean is planning to bring in, after he said yesterday: “I make the laws, what do you want?”
McLean ensured Canaries legend status when he took to the balcony to be interviewed by Jake Humphrey, holding a bootle of booze, ringing the crier's bell and wearing the Mayor's feathered hat.
With the parade acting as an inauguration of sorts, his new civic title was also online after a quick-thinking fan updated his Wikipedia entry. As well as describing the midfielder's career, his profile read: “He is also the current Mayor of Norwich.”
But the line was deleted from his Wikipedia page before midday.
